Gov. DeSantis unveils $114.8B budget plan

Gov. Ron DeSantis is releasing a $114.8 billion spending proposal for next fiscal year, a $3.8 billion increase from the current year, which he said reflects the economic success of Florida despite the headwinds of the COVID-19 pandemic and rampant inflation.

“Florida — we’re built to succeed now and well into the future,” DeSantis told reporters at the Capitol.

The budget recommendation also includes $700 million for state worker pay increases, including a 5% across the board pay hike for most employees and a 10% jump for so-called “hard to hire” positions. State law enforcement officials would see thousands of dollars in raises as well.

DeSantis also wants to continue the $5,000 recruitment bonus for new police officers throughout the state, and raise the starting salary for prison guards to $23 per hour.

The K-12 schools budget would be set at $26 billion, and the Governor is also proposing tax cuts of $1.5 billion.

Florida lawmakers will consider the plan when they meet for the 60-day Regular Session that starts March 7.

A new state investment fund seeded with $100 million would be set up under the plan, with the first 3% of returns going back into the fund and the next 2.5% of returns going to a debt reduction program. Any remaining returns would go into general revenue.