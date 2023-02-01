February 1, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Gov. DeSantis unveils $114.8B budget plan
Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks after signing the $92.2 billion 2020-21 budget Monday during a news conference at the Capitol in Tallahassee. DeSantis vetoed more than $1 billion from the spending plan sent to him by the legislature. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

Gray RohrerFebruary 1, 20232min0

Related Articles

Influence

Personnel note: Lindsay Killen named VP at JMI

FederalHeadlines

Florida roads are getting deadlier; USDOT commits $67M to help reverse that trend

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis cooks up gas stove tax break

BUDGET062920CH10
'Florida — we’re built to succeed now and well into the future.'

Gov. Ron DeSantis is releasing a $114.8 billion spending proposal for next fiscal year, a $3.8 billion increase from the current year, which he said reflects the economic success of Florida despite the headwinds of the COVID-19 pandemic and rampant inflation.

“Florida — we’re built to succeed now and well into the future,” DeSantis told reporters at the Capitol.

The budget recommendation also includes $700 million for state worker pay increases, including a 5% across the board pay hike for most employees and a 10% jump for so-called “hard to hire” positions. State law enforcement officials would see thousands of dollars in raises as well.

DeSantis also wants to continue the $5,000 recruitment bonus for new police officers throughout the state, and raise the starting salary for prison guards to $23 per hour.

The K-12 schools budget would be set at $26 billion, and the Governor is also proposing tax cuts of $1.5 billion.

Florida lawmakers will consider the plan when they meet for the 60-day Regular Session that starts March 7.

A new state investment fund seeded with $100 million would be set up under the plan, with the first 3% of returns going back into the fund and the next 2.5% of returns going to a debt reduction program. Any remaining returns would go into general revenue.

Post Views: 0

Gray Rohrer

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFlorida roads are getting deadlier; USDOT commits $67M to help reverse that trend

nextPersonnel note: Lindsay Killen named VP at JMI

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories