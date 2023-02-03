Tallahassee Memorial hospital victim of suspected ransomware attack

Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare is postponing all non-emergency patient procedures as officials manage an Information Technology security issue that occurred late Thursday night, according to a memo from the hospital.

The IT security breach is a suspected ransomware attack, according to sources with knowledge of the situation.

The issue is impacting some of the hospital’s systems, the memo said.

“As a precautionary measure, we have taken our IT systems offline,” the memo read. “The good news is that our IT department quickly detected the issue and is working proactively to solve it.”

The hospital is following protocols for system downtime and is taking steps to minimize disruption.

“We take our responsibility to ensure the security of our IT systems very seriously, and we prepare for events of this nature,” the memo continued. “As a result of this issue, we have rescheduled non-emergency patient appointments.”

The hospital said health care providers and/or care facilities would contact patients directly if their appointments are impacted.

The hospital is also diverting EMS patients and will only be accepting Level 1 traumas from its immediate service area. All non-emergency surgical and outpatient procedures have been canceled and rescheduled.

“Patient safety remains our number-one priority. We apologize for any inconvenience or delays,” the hospital wrote.

Tallahassee Memorial officials said more information would be provided as it becomes available.