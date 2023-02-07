February 7, 2023
Trump defense lawyer Lazaro Fields files to run for HD 23, vows to fight ‘leftist-woke ideology’

Jesse SchecknerFebruary 7, 20234min0

Lazaro Field ART
‘I will stand with our veterans and law enforcement, salute our flag, and never allow leftist-woke ideology to take root in our state.’

Trial lawyer and former Assistant U.S. Attorney Lazaro Fields, who represented former President Donald Trump last year following the federal seizure of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, is running for the Florida House.

On Monday, Fields announced his bid to succeed Lecanto Rep. Ralph Massullo, a fellow Republican, in House District 23. In a statement, he vowed to fight for conservative causes such as cutting taxes, cracking down on illegal immigration and protecting gun rights while fighting to curtail abortion rights and so-called “woke” influences.

“As a native Floridian and a lifelong conservative, I pledge to fight for less government and more freedom by cutting taxes and burdensome regulations,” he said in a statement. “As a former federal prosecutor, I will stand with our veterans and law enforcement, salute our flag, and never allow leftist-woke ideology to take root in our state.”

A graduate of the Florida State University College of Law, Fields worked as a law clerk to Judge Federico Moreno of the U.S. District Court in Miami before becoming an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.

He also served with the Florida Gubernatorial Fellows under appointment by former Gov. Rick Scott. In 2020, former House Speaker José Oliva appointed Fields to the Citizens Property Insurance Board of Governors.

Fields also touted his private practice experience, including work at a boutique firm in Coral Gables, where he represented Cuban families in the first case ever filed under the LIBERTAD Act of 1996 and as a current partner at Continental PLLC, which has offices in Miami, Tallahassee and Washington.

After federal agents found hundreds of missing classified documents at Trump’s Palm Beach resort home last year, Fields joined former Florida Solicitor General and fellow Continental lawyer Chris Kise on the former President’s defense team.

Two other candidates — both Republican — have filed to run in HD 23, which covers Citrus County and a portion of Marion County: retired Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Tod Gordon Cloud and J.J. Grow, an Inverness agribusinessman who cut a bid for the seat short last March after Gov. Ron DeSantis endorsed the incumbent.

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

