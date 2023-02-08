February 8, 2023
Gov. DeSantis touts tax cut plan as tonic for inflation
DeSantis inauguration. Image via AP.

Gray Rohrer

Ron DeSantis
'We need to do a lot to give people relief from the inflation so they’re able to make ends meet.'

Gov. Ron DeSantis is taking his $1.5 billion tax cut plan, unveiled last week as part of his budget recommendations, on the road, and he is bringing legislative support.

House Speaker Paul Renner and Senate President Kathleen Passidomo were on hand as DeSantis touted his proposal at an appliance store in Ocala.

The tax cut plan is focused mainly on eliminating sales taxes on a variety of goods, in some cases for a short dayslong sales tax holiday, in others for up to one year, and in other cases permanently. Baby diapers, wipes and clothes would get a permanent cut, for instance, while children’s books, dental hygiene products and common household items under $25, such as laundry detergent, toilet paper, soap, hand sanitizer, trash bags and paper towels will be exempt from sales taxes for one year.

“We need to do a lot to give people relief from the inflation so they’re able to make ends meet,” DeSantis said Wednesday.

The multifaceted tax cut package is a proposal for the next fiscal year that begins July 1 and will be considered by lawmakers in the Regular Session, which starts March 7. Legislative leaders, though, are vocally on board with DeSantis’ plan.

Passidomo, a Naples Republican, asked the crowd of supporters which tax cut they liked the best: A permanent sales tax cut on baby supplies like diapers, wipes and clothes? The sales tax cut on gas stoves? No sales taxes on pet medications?

Renner, a Palm Coast Republican, echoed DeSantis’ remarks on the need for relief in the face of rampant inflation over the last year.

“We didn’t create the affordability problem, the federal government did, but we’re delivering relief,” Renner said. “In today’s bold proposal we’re going to deliver tax relief to every single Floridian.”

Here’s a breakdown of the tax cut plan and the estimated annual savings for consumers:

— A 15-week “Freedom Summer” sales tax holiday on outdoor recreation items, including sunglasses, tents, kayaks, canoes and event tickets: $224 million.

— Two sales tax holidays — one in the fall and one in the spring — on back-to-school items such as backpacks, pencils, papers, folders and personal computers up to $1,500: $210 million.

— One-year sales tax exemption on children’s books, toys and athletic equipment: $192.5 million.

— Permanent sales tax cut on baby clothes, shoes, diapers, wipes, cribs and strollers: $142.6 million.

— Increase in business tax cut for companies that electronically file their sales taxes: $141.4 million.

— One-year sales tax exemption on household items under $25, including detergent, toilet paper, soap, hand sanitizer, trash bags and paper towels: $138 million.

— One-year sales tax exemption on cosmetic and toiletry items such as medicinal soap, toothpaste, hairspray, shaving products, mouthwash, shampoo and deodorant: $72 million.

— One-year sales tax exemption on dental and oral hygiene products, including toothbrushes and dental floss: $45.3 million.

— Permanent sales tax cut on over-the-counter pet medications: $33.6 million.

— A two-week sales tax holiday on hurricane preparedness items, including generators selling for $1,000 or less: $27.1 million.

— One-year sales tax exemption on pet food: $170.2 million.

— One-year sales tax exemption on ENERGY STAR appliances, including washing machines, dryers and water heaters: $82.4 million.

— One-week sales tax holiday on skilled worker tools: $13 million.

— Permanent sales tax cut on gas stoves: $7 million.

— Extending the current exemption on the natural gas fuel tax for two years: $1.2 million.

Gray Rohrer

