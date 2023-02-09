AmeriHealth Caritas Florida puts $20K behind scholarships for at-risk youth

Medicaid-managed care plan AmeriHealth Caritas Florida made a $20,000 donation to the Florida Youth Foundation to support scholarship opportunities for disadvantaged youth.

“The Florida Youth Foundation empowers young Floridians, pointing them toward brighter futures and creating safer communities in the process,” said AmeriHealth Caritas Family of Companies Regional President Kathy Warner. “AmeriHealth Caritas Florida is proud to support this exceptional organization and help create positive opportunities for the state’s youth.”

The Florida Youth Foundation is the direct support organization of the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice. One of the scholarship opportunities it offers is the Scholarship Tuition for At-Risk Students program, or STARS, which provides DJJ youth with a Florida Prepaid Plan to attend a two-year college or technical school, tuition-free.

AmeriHealth Caritas Florida’s donation will help provide STARS scholarships to more at-risk youths.

AmeriHealth Caritas Florida said it “aims to empower those in need at all stages of their lives to achieve their American Dream,” and the donation helps the company achieve that goal.

“The Florida Department of Juvenile Justice and the Florida Youth Foundation work tirelessly to help improve the lives of young people, and we couldn’t do this important job without the support of individuals, businesses, and communities,” said DJJ Secretary Eric Hall.

“We are so thankful for this generous donation from AmeriHealth Caritas Florida, which will help the Florida Youth Foundation change the lives of students, the lives of their parents, and the lives of citizens in our communities.”

Florida Youth Foundation Chair Monesia T. Brown added, “On behalf of the Florida Youth Foundation and our dedicated board members, I want to thank AmeriHealth Caritas for giving the gift of education to our youth. Through this incredible contribution, we can expand academic opportunities for even more students and support them as they work to achieve their goals and dreams.”