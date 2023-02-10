Personnel note: Caroline Korba joins Mercury’s Florida office as VP

Global bipartisan public strategy firm Mercury is bringing on political communications expert Caroline Korba as a Vice President in its Florida office.

“We are thrilled to welcome Caroline to the Mercury team,” firm Partner Ashley Walker said. “Caroline’s experience leading communications efforts on political campaigns and her background in the corporate and non-profit sectors will prove to be a major asset for our clients.”

Korba most recently worked as communications director for Jen Jordan’s campaign for Georgia Attorney General. She previously worked as press secretary for Nikki Fried’s gubernatorial campaign and as senior development coordinator for the International Women’s Media Foundation, a press freedom organization based in Washington D.C.

Originally from New Jersey, Korba earned her bachelor’s degree in Hispanic Studies from Montana State University and her master’s degree in international administration from the University of Miami.

“I am very excited to make this transition and join the team of experts at Mercury,” she said. “I look forward to providing successful outcomes for our clients and amplifying their message.”

Mercury operates in the government relations, international affairs, digital influence, public opinion research, media strategy and bipartisan grassroots mobilization spheres across the world, including all 50 U.S. states.

Korba is the firm’s second major hire of the year, following the recent announcement that Trent Morse would join as a Senior Vice President in Mercury’s Florida and Washington, D.C. offices.

Morse has served in a number of roles in the federal government, including as White House Liaison at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; Senior Policy Advisor to the Deputy Secretary at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development; and as a Special Assistant at the U.S. Department of Transportation. At Mercury he will be focusing on government affairs and political consulting.