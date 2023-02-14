Scientists working on compounds to combat red tide

How do you deal with an algae bloom without damaging other creatures and releasing its toxins?

That’s something the scientists at Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium have been working on, Mote President and CEO Michael Crosby told the House Water Quality, Supply and Treatment Subcommittee.

“When they die, the toxin is released, which is not a good thing,” Crosby said. “The algae itself isn’t so much the problem, except as it dies and decomposes in a biomass, it sucks the oxygen out of the water, but that’s a passing thing.

“The toxin is really the insidious result of these red tides, that causes humans to have a hard time to breathe, if it’s really bad. Causes a lot of the death that you see to marine species. So, it’s important not just to kill the algae, because when you kill them, they … burst and release the toxin. You have to denature the toxin as well.”

In the process of figuring out how to properly treat the blooms, scientists in the laboratory test to see if their process kills the organism and then denatures the toxin. If the process passes that test, which Crosby said most don’t, then researchers see if they can put that compound in a large tank with the organism and other marine creatures.

“Because, it needs to kill the algae and denature the toxin, but do no greater harm to the other organisms,” Crosby said. “If it passes that test, then it’s ready for field testing and scalability.”

Bradenton Republican Rep. Will Robinson Jr. noted for the committee that he went out and took a look at testing Mote conducted last year.

“I’m curious from when I saw it last, to where you are right now — are you at all where it can be mass … produced and gone over a bigger area?” Robinson asked.

Mote is in the fourth year of the program, with around 18 products they’re working with, Crosby said.

“We’re at the stage now, for the next two years, we really do need to focus on the issue you just raised, which is scalability,” Crosby said. “We need to be able to (first), produce the compounds and the technology in a large-enough concentration that they are able to be effective if they are deployed. The second is we have to actually develop the deployment technologies.”

Some compounds can be sprayed, while others are dropped from the sky or deployed underwater, the last two of which can be done with autonomous flying or underwater craft.

It’s possible to use certain wavelengths of light to combat the algae, Crosby said, but the rub is figuring out how to deploy it.