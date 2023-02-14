February 14, 2023
Donald Trump-tied group slams Nikki Haley as ‘career politician’
There's just no room room for nuance in the Donald Trump era.

Jacob Ogles

Trump United Nations
MAGA Inc. says the former U.N. Ambassador's 'only fulfilled commitment is to herself.'

Allies of former President Donald Trump aren’t welcoming a member of his administration to the 2024 Primary. A political committee associated with the Mar-a-Lago pol slammed Nikki Haley, Trump’s first Ambassador to the United Nations, as “just another career politician.”

Haley made her run for President official through a campaign launch video. The message leaned heavily on her story as a child of Indian immigrants and as a South Carolina Governor who led through a racially motivated shooting, and also discussed work around the world and understanding of foreign policy.

The video never mentions Trump, but Haley does note Republicans have struggled to win majority support in national elections. “Republicans have lost the popular vote in seven out of the last eight presidential elections,” she said. “That has to change.”

For two of those elections, Trump was the Republican nominee.

Make America Great Again, Inc., a super PAC connected to Trump, released a statement hours after Haley launched her campaign.

“Nikki Haley is just another career politician,” said Taylor Budowich, head of MAGA Inc. “She started out as a Never Trumper before resigning to serve in the Trump (administration). She then resigned early to go rake in money on corporate boards. Now, she’s telling us she represents a ‘new generation.’ Sure just looks like more of the same, a career politician whose only fulfilled commitment is to herself.”

Haley in 2016 originally endorsed U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio when the Florida Republican was still running. Rubio suspended his campaign after losing the Presidential Primary in Florida to Trump.

After winning the presidency, Trump appointed Haley to represent the U.S. in the U.N., which forced her to resign as Governor of South Carolina. She surprised many people when she quit as ambassador less than two years into the job. That spurred speculation she might challenge Trump in 2020, but she immediately tamped down those conversations.

Trump in November became the first major Republican to announce he would run for President in 2024. Haley marks the second high-profile entry to the race. Most anticipate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will enter the fray. Other potential GOP candidates include U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, a one-time Haley ally.

Jacob Ogles

One comment

  • It's Complicated

    February 14, 2023 at 2:34 pm

    Trump is a career Narcissistic Sociopath. He is working hard to move life-long Republicans like me from “Voted for him twice” to “Cannot stand the sight of the man.”

    Reply

