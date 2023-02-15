February 15, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

REEF Act makes a splash with sportfishing groups
Spiegel Grove. Image via Florida Keys News Bureau via AP.

Jacob OglesFebruary 15, 20236min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

‘Integrity, independence, civility’: Tanya Katzoff Bhatt files to run for Miami Beach Commission

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Donald Trump to headline Lee County GOP dinner

Culture WarsHeadlines

Study shows ‘striking’ number who believe news misinforms

1000 (1)
The American Sportfishing Association supports legislation just filed by Marco Rubio and María Elvira Salazar.

Can sinking ships raise up Florida’s underwater ecosystems?

Legislation spearheaded by U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio and U.S. Rep. María Elvira Salazar has Florida’s sportfishing industry bobbing in support. The American Sportfishing Association is endorsing the Reusing Equipment for Environmental Fortification (REEF) Act, which would allow retired Navy ships to be submerged and added to marine environments.

Salazar, a Coral Gables Republican, introduced the bipartisan legislation in the House with U.S. Rep. Ed Case, a Hawaii Democrat.

Salazar noted that sunken ships also spur tourism, with scuba divers exploring the underwater environments.

“Miami’s coasts are filled with history and wildlife. This bill allows us to use our retired Navy ships to protect South Florida’s beautiful coastal ecosystems for decades to come,” she said. “I am proud to support this bipartisan bill with my colleague to continue making good use of our nation’s military infrastructure.”

And it’s a matter in which Florida has some experience. A Naval ship, the Spiegel Grove, was sunk off the Florida Keys in 2002, initially landing with its bow protruding from the ocean surface six miles off Key Largo. A massive remediation sank the boat completely, and a hurricane later put it in an upright position underwater.

The vessel has become an attraction in its own right for divers, and has created an artificial reef habitat for fish. A commemorative plaque was installed at the site last year sponsored by Navy sailors who served on the vessel.

Rubio, who introduced the Senate version of the bill, said sinking retired ships will be good all around.

“Florida’s marine ecosystems are of vital importance to the state’s biodiversity, economy and way of life,” he said. “The REEF Act would create new opportunities to utilize retiring navy ships as artificial reefs to the benefit of marine life and Florida’s tourism-based economy.”

Now, sportfishing groups are lobbying for its passage.

“By creating new marine habitat, artificial reefs quickly become popular fishing destinations,” said Martha Guyas, American Sportfishing Association Southeast Fisheries Policy Director.

“Artificial reefs provide space for entire food webs to grow and reef fish populations to flourish. Our thanks go to Representatives Salazar and Case and Senator Rubio for continuing to champion this legislation to provide more opportunities for artificial reefing.”

The organization spearheaded a letter supported by a dozen different groups around the country, including BoatU.S., the Center for Sportfishing Policy, Coastal Conservation Association, Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation, Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation, International Game Fish Association, National Marine Manufacturers Association, National Association of Charterboat Operators, Panama City Boatmen Association, Recreational Fishing Alliance, Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership and Wild Oceans.

Case noted his tropical state, like Florida, also relies on healthy reefs.

“Creating artificial reefs using excess naval vessels can help restore and preserve our fragile ocean ecosystem and create opportunities for those who want to explore the biodiversity that would surround a sunken structure,” Case said.

“There are a number of structures, including small boats and planes, in waters off my home state of Hawai‘i that both restore our threatened marine ecosystem and draw those who want to experience our marine life up close and understand how it must be preserved.”

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousClub for Growth sides with Rick Scott in Mitch McConnell feud

nextAerospace leaders launch mission to make Florida 'the primary port' for space flight

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories