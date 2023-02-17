February 17, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Gov. DeSantis unveils plan to spend $200M on opioid abuse prevention, treatment
Texas is not rolling out the red carpet for Ron DeSantis.

Gray RohrerFebruary 17, 20233min1

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Delegation for 2.17.23: Debt — service — thanks — heartbeat — gun safety

HeadlinesInfluence

Nikki Fried touts growing endorsements in race to lead Florida Democrats

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Joe Biden’s Donald Trump-focused campaign could be risky if GOP shifts

FLAPOL010323CH004
'We will save lives because of all of these efforts.'

More than $200 million from a multistate settlement in a lawsuit against opioid manufacturers could soon be flowing into Florida’s opioid abuse prevention and treatment programs, Gov. Ron DeSantis said.

“These were companies that knew that these were very highly addictive medications and they were putting that out there without doing what they needed to do to protect consumers,” DeSantis said at an event in Destin.

Florida’s allotment from the settlement is $205.7 million. Nearly half of the funds under DeSantis’ plan, about $92.5 million, would be used for treatment services, with $38.4 million going toward prevention programs.

Another $10.2 million would expand the Office of Opioid Recovery, $11.3 million would be used to integrate state data systems on crime, overdoses and treatment metrics, $25.3 million is for recovery and peer support and $26.8 million would help expand the Coordinated Opioid Recovery (CORE) network currently operating in 12 counties.

In addition to those funds, local governments throughout the state will receive $135.4 million as part of the settlement.

DeSantis pointed to the 107,000 overdoses nationwide in 2021, with 75% of them related to opioids, to show the urgency of the prevention and treatment efforts.

Department of Children and Families Secretary Shevaun Harris, who oversees the CORE network, said its expansion is critical in helping people recover from addiction.

“We will save lives because of all of these efforts,” Harris said.

Part of the prevention effort includes an education program in schools led by First Lady Casey DeSantis called “The Facts. Your Future.”

“It’s like ‘Just Say No,’ but it’s really ‘Just say no and here’s why,’” Casey DeSantis said.

The program includes testimonials from Floridians who’ve lost family members to overdoses. Paula Fredrick’s daughter, Amy, died of an accidental overdose in March 2021 after taking a drug laced with fentanyl.

“She had no idea she wouldn’t wake up the next morning,” Fredrick said. “This drug crisis does not discriminate. We’ve got to stop it.”

Post Views: 0

Gray Rohrer

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousNikki Fried touts growing endorsements in race to lead Florida Democrats

nextDelegation for 2.17.23: Debt — service — thanks — heartbeat — gun safety

One comment

  • Mac Wiseman

    February 17, 2023 at 2:30 pm

    Yet another homerun by Desantis!
    Meanwhile Balloon Boy Biden is calling for an aid to change his “Grampers” adult diapers.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories