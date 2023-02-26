Two races left on Coral Gables ballot after Mayor Vince Lago wins re-election unopposed

Vince Lago is coasting into a second two-year term as Coral Gables Mayor after no one filed to run against him. That leaves just two races on the ballot for the city’s biennial election.

Lago secured re-election Friday, the last day candidates seeking public office could qualify for the April 11 election. Two seats on the Coral Gables City Commission are still up for grabs.

Lago had a sizable war chest by the deadline. He raised nearly $82,000 through his campaign account since filing to run for re-election in late 2021, plus $809,000 through his political committee, Coral Gables First.

Friends of the Gables, a PC supporting Lago, amassed another $127,000 over the same period. The three funding sources held more than $876,000 combined as of Feb. 14.

Lago said in a statement that he is “humbled and honored” to keep his position without opposition.

“I believe this is a testament to all we have accomplished together over the past two years,” he said. “I look forward to continue working with all of you and the City Commission to implement our vision to keep Coral Gables the City Beautiful.”

Four candidates vying to succeed former Commissioner Jorge Fors in the Group IV seat. Fors left office last year following an unsuccessful run for the Miami-Dade County Commission: construction executive Melissa Castro, businessman Jackson “Rip” Holmes, mortgage broker Patrick McGovern and consultant Ivette Arango O’Doski, a lawyer by training who carries endorsements from Lago and Miami-Dade Commissioner Kevin Marino Cabrera, who defeated Fors in November.

Two others are running to replace Vice Mayor Mike Mena in the Group V seat, and it is neither’s first rodeo.

Political consultant, city activist and local media mogul Ariel Fernandez first sought a City Commission seat in 2015.

Lawyer Alex Bucelo ran in 2021. This year, Bucelo has the support of Lago, Mena, Cabrera, Fors, Commissioner Kirk Menendez, former Mayors Jim Cason, Raul Valdez-Fauli and Don Slesnick, and former Commissioners Ralph Cabrera, Frank Quezada, Jeannette Slesnick and Chip Withers.