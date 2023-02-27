February 26, 2023
Ron DeSantis invokes Ronald Reagan while talking media battles

A.G. Gancarski
February 26, 2023

DeSantis Levin 2
They 'couldn't touch' Reagan. And DeSantis says they aren't beating him either.

America’s Governor found an analogue to the Great Communicator in describing his battles with corporate media.

During an interview Sunday night on the Fox News Channel‘s “Life, Liberty, and Levin,” Gov. Ron DeSantis mentioned former President Ronald Reagan in describing his ongoing battles with the media, noting that things had only gotten worse with the “lowest common denominator” media since that bygone era.

The Governor told host Mark Levin during an exclusive interview that “the corporate press has always had a liberal bias,” a conclusion Levin did not argue with.

“I mean, you remember President Reagan and he was just he could beat them so they couldn’t touch him, but they tried,” DeSantis related, before saying that it had only gotten worse since the 1980s when Reagan ruled the White House.

“But I think now what you have is, yes, they’re motivated by the left of course, but they’ve detached from facts entirely and it’s all about the narrative, whatever narrative they can spin, and they know a lot of these narratives are bogus, but what will happen is by the time we debunk it, some people will probably have believed it, so they can just get that first shot out,” DeSantis lamented.

“The next day, day after that people realized that they weren’t right, but, you know, 10% believed it, then they think that kind of the damage is done. So I think it’s kind of been just lowest common denominator, just letting ideology take over basic ethics,” DeSantis continued.

“But here’s the flip side of that when they attack me are voters, they view that as confirmation that I’m doing a good job, because they’re like, if he wasn’t effective, they would not be coming after him the way he did.”

DeSantis has complained often about the corporate press, including during a recent roundtable decrying so-called defamation from the media.

“We’ve seen over the last generation corporate media outlets, legacy media outlets increasingly divorce themselves from the truth, and instead try to elevate preferred narratives and partisan activism over reporting the facts. When they depart from the truth, a lot of times the truth’s on the cutting room floor, and the narratives they’re supporting and furthering actually damage a lot of people with lies,” DeSantis contended.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

One comment

  • MTrahan

    February 26, 2023 at 9:03 pm

    Sounds like DeSantis is talking about Fox News the King of false narratives and pushing mistruths. Incredible!

    Reply

