Personnel note: Skylar Swanson joins Mercury as VP

Global bipartisan public strategy firm Mercury has hired political communications strategist Skylar Swansonas a Vice President in its Florida office.

“We are excited for Skylar to join the Mercury family,” said Mercury Partner Ashley Walker. “Skylar brings nearly a decade of experience in political communications, digital marketing and strategy, legislative affairs, and political campaigning, which will be invaluable as we continue to provide our clients with a comprehensive suite of services,” Walker said.

Swanson previously served as Deputy Digital Director for Gov. Ron DeSantis’s re-election campaign, where she executed messaging and strategy for the campaign’s digital fundraising efforts.

Swanson has also worked as the Communications Director in the Florida House of Representatives Majority Office, worked on the communications team for Attorney General Ashley Moody, and played an integral role in Sen. Keith Perry’s winning campaigns in 2016 and 2018, in addition to serving in his legislative office.

“It’s an honor to join the talented team at Mercury and work with the top political strategists at our firm,” said Swanson. “I’m eager to translate my experience and background into winning results for our clients.”

Swanson earned her bachelor’s degree from Florida State University in editing, writing, and media. She also earned a master’s degree in political communication from the University of Florida.

Swanson is the Mercury’s third major hire of the year, following the recent announcement that Trent Morse would join as a Senior Vice President in Mercury’s Florida and Washington, D.C. offices and that political communications expert Caroline Korba would join as a Vice President in its Florida office.