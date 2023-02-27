Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 2.27.23

Good Monday morning.

Global bipartisan public strategy firm Mercury has hired political communications strategist Skylar Swanson as a vice president in its Florida office.

“We are excited for Skylar to join the Mercury family,” said Mercury Partner Ashley Walker. “Skylar brings nearly a decade of experience in political communications, digital marketing and strategy, legislative affairs and political campaigning, which will be invaluable as we continue to provide our clients with a comprehensive suite of services,” Walker said.

Swanson previously served as Deputy Digital Director for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ re-election campaign, where she executed messaging and strategy for the campaign’s digital fundraising efforts.

Swanson has also worked as the Communications Director in the Florida House of Representatives Majority Office, worked on the communications team for Attorney General Ashley Moody, and played an integral role in Sen. Keith Perry’s winning campaigns in 2016 and 2018, in addition to serving in his legislative office.

“It’s an honor to join the talented team at Mercury and work with the top political strategists at our firm,” said Swanson. “I’m eager to translate my experience and background into winning results for our clients.”

Swanson earned her bachelor’s degree from Florida State University in editing, writing and media. She also earned a master’s degree in political communication from the University of Florida.

Swanson is the Mercury’s third major hire of the year, following the recent announcement that Trent Morse would join as a Senior Vice President in Mercury’s Florida and Washington, D.C. offices and that political communications expert Caroline Korba would join as a Vice President in its Florida office.

EDGE Communications announced a trio of hires and promotions as the firm staffs up ahead of the 2024 Elections.

Joining the firm are experienced campaign operative Kayla vanWieringen and rising star Alexandre Monnier. EDGE Communications is also promoting up-and-comer Sergio Rios.

vanWieringen joins EDGE as the Senior Vice President. She has dedicated her career to supporting Democratic candidates and causes, most recently as Vice President of Political and Programs at Ruth’s List Florida, an influential organization dedicated to electing Democratic pro-choice women to public office. At Ruth’s List, she led the political, program and training departments.

“I am excited to welcome a strong team to EDGE as we prepare for what will be an exciting and decisive election cycle,” said Christian Ulvert, EDGE Communications founder and President. “Kayla is a talented strategist who will lead our clients to victory with a decade of political and campaign experience. I am thrilled to have her join our firm as we’ve been a strong partner with Ruth’s List Florida and look forward to celebrating key victories with them this cycle.”

Rios is a skilled campaign staffer who most recently worked on key South Florida races and ballot referendums as part of the EDGE team. In his new role as Campaign and Communications Coordinator, Rios will be responsible for overseeing communications, organizing events, managing volunteers, and building relationships with community leaders.

Monnier is joining EDGE as a Campaign Coordinator. He comes to the firm with experience in relational organizing, field strategy implementation, and opinion research.

Before joining the EDGE team, Monnier worked on campaigns across the country helping to elect candidates to all levels of government, from City Council to the President. In his most recent role, Monnier conducted focus groups and surveys for Democratic candidates, groups, and ballot initiatives.

Travis Hutson solidifies support for Tom Lee with fundraiser — Sen. Hutson backed up last week’s endorsement of Rep. Leek for his Senate seat in a big way by hosting a fundraiser in St. Augustine Thursday night. We are hearing the event raised over $225,000 for the Leek campaign and political committee, more to come on that as this short fundraising month ends tomorrow and all member fundraising halts when the Session begins March 7.

Tweet, tweet:

It was great celebrating Black History Month at the Mansion! pic.twitter.com/Qp5fu7HRSF — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) February 25, 2023

—@HelenAguirreFer: It is weird that corporate media, Fla Dems and teacher unions support pornographic books in kids classrooms. Why do they take comfort in sexualizing children?

—@ChristinaPushaw: I don’t know who needs to hear this, but being raised by a single parent or having substance abuse problems in your family isn’t an excuse or justification to become a coldblooded murderer. Millions of Americans go through the same struggles and grow up to be good citizens, good people, and productive members of society.

—@TheKevinDalton: Until other journalists start calling out this murderer-sympathizing tripe, the entire industry will continue its well-deserved downward spiral into the abyss of irrelevancy.

—@MarkHalperin: 5 reasons to consider @GovChristie an undervalued ’24 stock: He’s run before; he’s fearless; he fricasseed @SenMarcoRubio in debate; he will swing hard/often at what he assumes is the glass jaw of @GovRonDeSantis; he combines the brains of Einstein w/ the attitude of a Soprano

Tweet, tweet:

Florida State wins it at the buzzer after trailing by 23 at the half! pic.twitter.com/CEWrdCSwLN — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) February 25, 2023

Tweet, tweet:

Bottom of the ninth. Tie game. Bases loaded. Full count. The dream scenario. And … Cal Conley didn't get set in the batter's box with 8 seconds left on the pitch clock. Umpire calls an automatic strike. At-bat over. Inning over. This is the new reality. pic.twitter.com/Bv5k2xJ06j — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 25, 2023

“Florida Dems elect Nikki Fried to lead the party after ‘horrific November’” via Gary Fineout of POLITICO — Democrats picked Fried, the state’s former Agriculture Commissioner who also ran for Governor last year, to be the party’s Chair, replacing Manny Diaz, who stepped down in January. Diaz abruptly resigned following Midterm Elections that saw an across-the-board thumping by Republicans.

Fried overcame a somewhat divisive and spirited battle against former state Sen. Annette Taddeo, the Miami-area Democrat who ran for Governor as well as for Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar’s congressional seat in 2022. Fried also faced animosity from progressive elements of the party who went as far as calling Fried a “Republican operative” because she previously helped and donated money to GOP candidates.

In remarks following her victory, Fried vowed to unite the party and work to deny the White House to DeSantis, who is expected to run for President. She acknowledged Democrats had a “horrific November election,” pledged to ramp up “low dollar donations” while saying she has been talking to Democratic donors and national groups about reengaging with the state.

Fried also discussed extending money to local Democratic groups and organizations and getting involved in more down-ballot races.

Republicans took glee in Fried’s selection, pointing out how she was soundly defeated by Crist in the Democratic Primary last August.

Christian Ziegler, who last week was elected Chair of the Republican Party of Florida, said before Fried can even address all the Democratic Party shortcomings “she is going to have to start by convincing the 65% of Democrats who rejected her just months ago.”

—“Fried promises to unite Democrats, inspire donors with plan for success” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics

—”Will Annette Taddeo supporters get over the blues and rally behind Fried?” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics

—”Republicans gloat over Fried’s election as Florida Democratic Party Chair” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics

Fentrice Driskell congratulates Fried — House Democratic Leader Driskell congratulated Fried after she won the vote to serve as Florida Democratic Party Chair. “Congratulations to Commissioner Nikki Fried on her election. We have an incredibly important task this year: breaking the Republican legislative supermajority in Tallahassee and rebuilding our Party,” Driskell said in a news release. “Floridians across the state are relying on us to deliver results, and I look forward to working hand in hand with Chair Fried every day to give Floridians the freedom to be healthy, prosperous, and safe.”



“Longtime Donald Trump backers flock to Ron DeSantis event” via Alex Isenstadt of POLITICO — The Governor’s three-day retreat at the Four Seasons hotel kicked off Friday evening with a cocktail reception and dinner for the approximately 150 attendees. The event, billed as a celebration of the “Florida blueprint,” precedes a likely DeSantis presidential bid that would pit him against Trump. And the roster of people there shows that the Governor is appealing to major GOP figures who’ve previously aligned themselves with the former President. People spotted at the opening night included Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, who participated in a panel discussion DeSantis moderated on the “medical establishment.” Johnson has long been a staunch Trump ally. Also seen was Arizona Republican Jim Lamon, a Trump donor who aligned himself with the former President during his unsuccessful 2022 Senate bid.

“DeSantis credits ‘Rust Belt’ values with surviving Ivy League liberalism” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — When it came to surviving the liberal crucibles of Yale and Harvard Law School, so-called “Rust Belt” values were what got him through. The Governor offered that insight during an appearance on the Fox News Channel‘s “Life, Liberty and Levin.” “My father’s from western Pennsylvania, my mother’s from Northeastern Ohio. So that is like steel country. That is like blue-collar salt of the earth and, as you know Mark (Levin), Florida’s very eclectic. People kind of come from all over, we do have a culture and so I grew up in that culture, but really it was kind of those Rust Belt values that raised me.” That sartorial difference underscored a philosophical one for young DeSantis as well.

“DeSantis invokes Ronald Reagan while talking media battles” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — During an interview Sunday night on the Fox News Channel‘s “Life, Liberty, and Levin,” DeSantis mentioned former President Reagan in describing his ongoing battles with the media, noting that things had only become worse with the “lowest common denominator” media since that bygone era. The Governor told Levin that “the corporate press has always had a liberal bias,” a conclusion Levin did not argue with. “I mean, you remember President Reagan and he was just he could beat them so they couldn’t touch him, but they tried,” DeSantis said, adding that it had only grown worse since the 1980s when Reagan ruled the White House. “But I think now what you have is, yes, they’re motivated by the left, of course.”

“DeSantis meets with Iowa influencer ahead of book release as 2024 hopefuls make moves” via Alex Roarty of the Miami Herald — The release of DeSantis’ new book Tuesday is sure to spark a fresh round of speculation about the Florida Governor’s political future, furthering the widely held belief that, no matter what the Republican leader says publicly, he’ll soon become a candidate for President. Many GOP voters across the country, apparently, are eager for him to jump into the race. DeSantis would start the GOP Presidential Primary as one of its two leading candidates, according to a slate of recent polls, many of which show DeSantis and Trump neck-and-neck in a hypothetical matchup while drawing far more support than other potential rivals.

“‘The Courage to be Free’ review: DeSantis bows and scrapes to Trump” via Lloyd Green of The Guardian — It is a mirthless read, lacking even the gleeful invective of Never Give an Inch, the former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s own opening shot on the road to 2024. Predictably, DeSantis berates the left as unpatriotic and ruinous, all while prostrating himself before his former patron. “I knew that a Trump endorsement would provide me with the exposure to GOP Primary voters across the state of Florida,” he admits. “I was confident that many would see me as a good candidate once they learned about my record.” It’s all about bowing and scraping. He does loudly take credit for a Florida law that would have regulated platforms like Facebook and Twitter. Again, he omits crucial details. Namely, federal courts found the law unconstitutional: it violated first-amendment free-speech protections.

“DeSantis’s education policies leave teachers feeling unsure” via Arian Campo-Flores, Scott Calvert and Ben Chapman of The Wall Street Journal — Cassie Gibson was teaching a unit on slavery last spring to her sixth grade U.S. history class in Polk County when she noticed a paragraph in a textbook that gave her pause. It said some white Southerners fought abolitionism and defended slavery. The passage struck her as potentially violating a 2022 law signed by DeSantis, which he dubbed “Stop the Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees (W.O.K.E.) Act,” that prohibits, among other things, teaching that people should feel guilt over past actions by members of their racial group. She said she worried what her students might say about the passage at home and how their parents might react.

“Florida bill would end diversity programs, ban majors, shift power at universities” via Divya Kumar of the Tampa Bay Times — A bill filed this week in the Florida House would turn many of DeSantis’ wide-ranging ideas on higher education into law by limiting diversity efforts, vastly expanding the powers of university boards, and altering course offerings. House Bill 999, filed by Rep. Alex Andrade proposes leaving all faculty hiring to boards of trustees, allowing a faculty member’s tenure to be reviewed “at any time,” and removing majors or minors in subjects like critical race theory and gender studies. It would also prohibit spending on activities that promote diversity, equity and inclusion and create new general education requirements.

“Backed by DeSantis, lawmakers look to gut press freedom. It might not stop in Florida” via Jay Weaver and Ana Ceballos of the Miami Herald — DeSantis has targeted one political enemy after another, from removing a top state prosecutor in Tampa who disagreed with him on abortion rights to promoting an “anti-woke” agenda that limits teaching about racism in public schools and diversity hiring programs at universities. He even went after business behemoth Disney when its CEO opposed an educational bill, dubbed by critics as the “Don’t Say Gay” law. Now, Florida lawmakers are taking aim at the media, pushing legislation that would dramatically weaken legal standards in place for more than a half-century that protect the freedom of the press to report on politicians and other powerful public figures.

“Senate lays out changes to hurricane recovery post-Ian” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — The Senate is prepared to move forward on measures aimed at expediting hurricane recovery efforts, both for the ongoing recovery from Hurricane Ian and for future storms and natural disasters. Senate President Kathleen Passidomo sent a memo to members outlining the measures included in SB 250, a bill filed by Sen. Jonathan Martin. Martin’s district, along with Passidomo’s, was battered by Ian. The Senate Select Committee on Resiliency has been workshopping ideas to aid recovery efforts in recent weeks. “Florida’s Executive Branch, led by Gov. Ron DeSantis, mounted an extraordinary effort in the state response to Hurricanes Ian and Nicole,” Passidomo stated in the memo.

“Lori Berman, Katherine Waldron file bills banning China land buys near military bases” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Certain parts of the Sunshine State’s real estate market could soon be closed to the Chinese government, thanks to legislation from a pair of South Florida Democratic lawmakers. Sen. Berman and Rep. Waldron filed twin bills (SB 924, HB 835) to ban the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and any connected entity from buying real property near military bases after July 1. Property purchases close to “strategic assets” across the state — water treatment facilities, power plants, emergency operation centers, telecommunication towers and facilities, police stations and other such structures — would also be prohibited.





“Proposed bills would overturn local pit bull prohibitions” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — Dogs should be judged not by breed, but by their behavior, according to a pair of bills that would overturn Miami-Dade County’s 33-year-old pit bull ban. Sen. Alexis Calatayud and Rep. Demi Busatta Cabrera, both Republicans representing the Miami area, have filed identical bills (SB 942, HB 941) that would end Miami’s city ordinance banning pit bulls and any other local ordinances that target specific breeds. Previous legislation banning breed-specific legislation had allowed local ordinances passed before Oct. 1, 1990, to stand.

“Florida House bill seeks to shield roller-skating rinks from injury claims” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Rep. Susan Plasencia filed HB 1129 on Friday, legislation that, if passed, would memorialize the state’s position that skaters are operating at their own risk, and that skating rinks and the people who own and manage them are not to blame. “A roller skater or spectator at a roller-skating rink assumes the inherent risks in the activity of roller skating irrespective of age and is legally responsible for all damages and injury to himself or herself or other persons or property which result from this activity. An operator is not required to eliminate, alter, or control the inherent risks in this activity,” the bill contends.

“Clearwater woman crushed under school bus awaits $3M settlement balance” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — A Clearwater woman struck and crushed by a school bus more than four years ago could receive the remaining $2.8 million she reached in a settlement with the Pinellas County School Board last year. All she needs is approval from the Florida Legislature. That would come through the passage of one of two measures (SB 4, HB 6017) Sen. Darryl Rouson and Rep. Linda Chaney, both of St. Petersburg, filed for consideration during the 2023 Legislative Session. The measures are known as claims bills or “relief acts” and are intended to compensate a person for injuries or losses caused by the negligence or error of a public officer or agency.

“Lobbying firms selected for audits of 2022 compensation reports” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — A group of 22 lobbying firms and 11 alternate firms were randomly selected by the Joint Legislative Auditing Committee to have their 2022 quarterly compensation reports audited this year. The legislative firms selected are Eleven Consulting Solutions; Shutts & Bowen LLP; Mark W. Anderson; Capitol Strategies Consulting, Inc.; Baker & Hostetler, LLP; Theresa Bulger; Dyal Consulting LLC; Mark W. Casteel PA; LilaJaber Consulting; Paul Hawkes; Time’s Fly’n LLC; and Capitol Advisory Group.

New and renewed lobbying registrations:

Rob Bradley, Oak Strategies: Florida Association of Health Plans, University of North Florida

Kevin Guthrie: Division of Emergency Management

Fred Kittinger: University of Central Florida

Todd Lewis, Lewis Consulting: Hernando County Government

Will McKinley, Angela Dempsey, Erik Kirk, PooleMcKinley: Byte

Eddie Metzger III: Ygrene Energy Fund Florida

David Ramba, Ramba Consulting Group: American Surety Company

Chad Revis, Florida Water Environment Association Utility Council

Erin Rock, Kaley Slattery, Clark Smith, The Southern Group: Talitrix, The College Board

Mary Thomas: Florida Medical Association

Robert Vogan: Embrace Families

John White, Shumaker Advisors Florida: Place Projects

Stephen Winn, Stephen R. Winn and Associates: Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office

— The State Board of Administration meets: 9 a.m., Hermitage Room, First Floor, The Hermitage Centre, 1801 Hermitage Blvd, Tallahassee. Microsoft Teams meeting ID: 215 492 861 198. Pass code: UB2huu.

Florida Chamber celebrates advance of ‘game-changing’ tort reforms — The Florida Chamber of Commerce praised House Speaker Paul Renner, bill sponsors Rep. Tommy Gregory and Rep. Tom Fabricio and others after the tort reform package (HB 837) advanced through the House Civil Justice Subcommittee. “The Florida Chamber has been unifying the business community and fighting for meaningful lawsuit abuse reform for well over a decade. We want to thank those who voted today to put consumers and local businesses over billboard trial lawyers who advertise on TV,” said Florida Chamber President and CEO Mark Wilson. Charles Bailes III, Chair of the Florida Chamber and CEO of ABC Fine Wine & Spirits, added, “As a Florida employer, our company sees many frivolous lawsuits. This restricts our ability to hire additional team members, build additional stores, and reinvest … (in) the local communities we serve. This bill, which will limit frivolous litigation, is good for Florida.”

AIF joins business groups praising movement of tort reform bill — The Associated Industries of Florida thanked Gregory, Fabricio and Committee members who voted in favor of HB 837 on Friday. “AIF applauds Chair Will Robinson and members of the House Civil Justice Subcommittee for supporting this bill today to advance much-needed, transformational reforms that will truly rebalance our state’s legal system and rein in lawsuit abuse,” said AIF President and CEO Brewster Bevis. “We would also like to thank the bill sponsors, Reps. Gregory and Fabricio, for spearheading this bold effort to tackle Florida’s problematic tort climate once and for all this Session, as well as Gov. Ron DeSantis, Speaker Paul Renner and President Kathleen Passidomo for their continued leadership on this issue.”

FJRI cheers tort reform success — After HB 837 cleared the committee, Florida Justice Reform Institute President William Large said, “Gov. DeSantis has repeatedly pledged to take on the toughest issues and he has delivered. Now, with help from the Legislature, he’s taking on the trial lawyers in dramatic fashion and leading Florida toward a more predictable, stable legal environment that focuses on fairness and personal responsibility. The Florida Justice Reform Institute commends Gov. DeSantis, House Speaker Renner, and the bill sponsors Reps. Gregory and Fabricio for their leadership on HB 837, the most consequential civil litigation reform in a generation.”

“Donald Dillbeck’s anti-death penalty prayer vigil at Capitol may have been the last” via James Call of the Tallahassee Democrat — Mary Anne Hoffman and the Tallahassee Citizens Against the Death Penalty may have held their 100th and last protest inside the State Capitol Friday. Ever since Florida resumed executing prison inmates, TCADP or a predecessor has held a post-execution prayer vigil for the condemned and their victims around the Great Seal of the State of Florida at the Capitol’s front door. Brandt Copeland, the retired pastor at First Presbyterian Church, led a group of mostly senior citizens in 25 minutes of songs and prayer for Dillbeck and his victim Faye Vann. With new rules governing protests inside the Capitol scheduled to go into effect March 1, Hoffman and others worry Friday’s anti-death penalty demonstration will be the last that happen with state permission.

“State asks school districts for details about books, programs on sex ed, other hot topics” via Jeffrey S. Solochek of the Miami Herald — The Florida Department of Education this week told school districts to produce detailed information about the programs and materials they use to address some of the state’s most hotly debated subjects. In an email, the department instructed superintendents to fill out a 34-question survey identifying titles of books and programs they have relating to sex education, social-emotional learning, culturally relevant teaching and diversity, and equity and inclusion, among other topics. It asked for specifics for student courses and employee training. The department requested names and examples from district and charter schools. “It sounds very much like what they have done to the state university system,” said Pasco County Superintendent Kurt Browning.

“Florida nonprofits are getting healthy again with pandemic’s decline” via Beth Reese Cravey of The Florida Times-Union — Almost 60% of Florida nonprofits served as many or more people in 2022 as they did in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic began to cause financial, operational and staffing challenges across the sector. Almost half have fully returned to in-person work and about 33% are confident they will still be in existence in two years, compared to only 18% with such optimism during the height of the pandemic in 2020, according to a survey conducted by the Jacksonville-based Florida Nonprofit Alliance. “Florida nonprofits have mostly recovered from the pandemic but are now tackling a new set of challenges,” said Sabeen Perwaiz, the alliance’s president and CEO. “The success of the state depends on really strong nonprofits. The sector really needs to take care of ourselves while we take care of others.”

“New judge recycles Justice Renatha Francis’ dubious playbook for West Palm Beach family court case she left behind” via Noreen Marcus of FloridaBulldog.org — An unruly family court case that Florida Supreme Court Justice Francis shed right before she got her promotion last year went to a new Palm Beach Circuit judge who seems to be copying Francis’ controversial moves. Judge Darren Shull was a criminal defense lawyer until DeSantis named him to the Palm Beach Circuit Court 10 months ago. Now the family division overseer, Shull was nominated by a commission that included Phillip Fender, a marketing pro and Francis’ husband.

“Citing state and private data, Florida farmers and experts dispute air quality claims” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — On the heels of a sustained public relations campaign attacking air quality in the Glades community driven primarily by environmental activists, South Florida’s sugar-cane farmers are fighting back with a new report and input from experts. This week, Clewiston-based U.S. Sugar released an updated “Clean Air Report,” citing air quality data from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection showing the Glades with near or better air quality than on the coast. “Our farmers are committed to clean air and clean water while growing food crops millions of American families depend on every year,” said Judy Sanchez, Senior Director of Corporate Communications and Public Affairs for U.S. Sugar.

“Joe Biden hints that launch of re-election bid is around the corner” via John Bowden of the Independent — Biden dropped a major hint regarding his plans for the launch of his 2024 re-election campaign. The moment occurred during an interview with ABC News when Biden was asked about his wife’s comments in an interview just a brief time earlier reaffirming his plans to run for re-election. Biden, who was already the oldest President to assume the office, has been hounded by questions about whether he will seek a second term since practically the moment he was sworn in. “God love her,” he told ABC News. “Look, I meant what I said, I’ve got other things to finish before I get into a full-blown campaign.”

“Student loan case before Supreme Court poses pressing question: Who can sue?” via Adam Liptak of The New York Times — When the Supreme Court hears arguments on Tuesday in a challenge from six Republican-led states to Biden’s plan to wipe out more than $400 billion in student debt, the first question it will explore is not whether the plan is lawful. It will be whether the states are even entitled to sue. For most of American history, partisan lawsuits by states challenging federal programs were rare. That changed after a 2007 Supreme Court decision gave states “special solicitude” in determining when they have standing to sue, and the trend has been amplified by a rising partisan divide among state attorneys general.

“Millions who rely on Medicaid may be booted from program” via The Associated Press — If you get health care coverage through Medicaid, you might be at risk of losing that coverage over the next year. Roughly 84 million people are covered by the government-sponsored program, which has grown by 20 million people since January 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. But as states begin checking everyone’s eligibility for Medicaid for the first time in three years, as many as 14 million people could lose access to that health care coverage.

“Marco Rubio voices ‘grave concern’ over Cuban visit to Coast Guard HQ” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — As the Biden administration attempts to thaw the chilly relationship the U.S. has with Cuba, Rubio is raising concerns about what he calls an “egregious dereliction of duty.” Rubio is condemning a scheduled visit to the states by “operatives from the Cuban regime’s Border Guard, and the dictatorship’s Ministry of Foreign Relations,” who “will soon visit the United States to meet with the U.S. Coast Guard and to our facilities.”

“Neal Dunn highlights China threat to U.S. sovereignty at secret NYC ‘police station” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — U.S. Rep. Dunn wants people to know the communist threat from China is real and it’s here, on (and not just floating over) American soil. While the recently shot-down Chinese spy balloon dominated headlines earlier this month, Dunn wants Americans to remain cognizant that there’s a tangible threat to U.S. sovereignty that is happening at ground level too. To highlight his point, Dunn held an event Saturday with fellow Republican Congressmen Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin and Ritchie Torres of New York on Saturday at a Chinese “police station” the FBI raided last month.

“Sam Bankman-Fried used customer funds for campaign largesse, charges say” via Caitlin Reilly of Roll Call — Customer money bankrolled millions in political donations made by Bankman-Fried, a violation of campaign finance laws, federal prosecutors say. The Justice Department unveiled a superseding indictment Thursday, as campaign records revealed Bankman-Fried and other executives at the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange made more than $71 million in political contributions in the two years leading up to the 2022 Midterm Elections. “The defendant perpetuated his campaign finance scheme at least in part to improve his personal standing in Washington, D.C., increase FTX’s profile, and curry favor with candidates that could help pass legislation favorable to FTX or Bankman-Fried’s personal agenda,” the indictment said.

“It’s the $4 billion ‘crown jewel’ of Everglades restoration. But will it be enough?” via Alex Harris of the Miami Herald — Massive and massively expensive, it’s been touted as the “crown jewel” of Everglades restoration, the key to unlocking every other project that will come after it. The $4 billion Everglades Agricultural Area reservoir finally got underway last week with the ceremonial flinging of shovelfuls of dirt and celebration from federal agencies, state water managers, and many environmental groups. It’s a rare undertaking with bipartisan support. Biden’s administration calls it a “national priority.” DeSantis, who does not exactly see eye to eye with the president on many issues, also bills it as a “top priority” and has even gone to political battle to support it.

“Special counsel’s Trump probe heats up” via C. Ryan Barber, Sadie Gurman and Aruna Viswanatha of The Wall Street Journal — The special counsel investigating Trump appears to have reached the advanced stages of his sweeping inquiry after a flurry of aggressive steps in recent weeks, some of which have set the stage for court fights that could take months to resolve. In recent days, special counsel Jack Smith’s office asked a federal judge to override Trump’s assertion of executive privilege to shield former Vice President Mike Pence from testifying before a grand jury about the former President’s efforts to stay in office after his 2020 election loss, people familiar with the effort said. Pence has vowed to mount his own challenge to the subpoena and take it as far as the Supreme Court.

“GOP Chair makes delusional promises on behalf of Trump” via Corbin Bolies of The Daily Beast — GOP Chair Ronna McDaniel painted a rosy picture of the Republican Party headed into the 2024 election on Sunday, namely a united front, candidates supporting one another, and Trump accepting the results of an election. Her picture, however, seemed devoid of the reality her party members have lived in. McDaniel presented a mission statement of unity, one she said propelled her to a fourth term. “We can’t be so vicious and vitriolic with each other that we don’t want to support each other in the end,” she told CNN’s Dana Bash. “I’m already working to bring the committee together, but I think this is a symbol of our party.”

“Trump works state-by-state to improve chances at Republican convention” via Michael Scherer, Josh Dawsey and Maeve Reston of The Washington Post — Trump’s team has launched a nationwide campaign to buttress his chances of getting sympathetic delegates at next year’s nominating convention and identify opportunities to shape party rules that could help his campaign, according to people familiar with the plans. The behind-the-scenes effort comes at a time when most Trump rivals have not even launched campaigns and focuses on the most esoteric part of the Republican nominating process, the state rules and party leaders that actually select presidential nominating delegates.

“Texas asks a Trump judge to declare most of the federal government unconstitutional” via Ian Millhiser of Vox — Earlier this month, Texas’s Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit claiming that the $1.7 trillion spending law that keeps most of the federal government, including the U.S. military, operating through September 2023 is unconstitutional. Paxton’s claims in Texas v. Garland, which turned on the fact that many of the lawmakers who voted for the bill voted by proxy, should fail. They are at odds with the Constitution’s explicit text. And a bipartisan panel of a powerful federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., already rejected a similar lawsuit in 2021.

“‘Saturday Night Live’ mocks Trump’s trip to Ohio” via Dave Itzkoff of The New York Times — The “Saturday Night Live” opening sketch has reliably become a showcase for the cast member James Austin Johnson, it’s simply a matter of which political figure or celebrity he’ll impersonate in the segment. This week the wheel was spun, and it landed on Trump, who on Wednesday visited the town of East Palestine, Ohio, the site of a train derailment that has led to a toxic chemical spill. This week’s “SNL” broadcast, which was hosted by Woody Harrelson and featured the musical guest Jack White, began with Johnson playing Trump as he addressed an East Palestine firehouse.

“Biden ready to run, U.S. First Lady says” via Darlene Superville of The Associated Press — U.S. First Lady Jill Biden gave one of the clearest indications yet that Joe Biden will run for a second term, saying there’s “pretty much” nothing left to do but figure out the time and place for the announcement. Although Biden has long said that it’s his intention to seek re-election, he has yet to make it official, and he’s struggled to dispel questions about whether he’s too old to continue serving. Biden would be 86 at the end of a second term. “How many times does he have to say it for you to believe it?” the First Lady said in Nairobi, the second and final stop of her five-day trip to Africa.

“With Trump running, nearly all Republican Senators say no to a presidential bid” via Sahil Kapur and Scott Wong of NBC News — There’s an old joke that Senators look in the mirror and see a President. These days, a whole lot of mirrors in the chamber seem to be broken. Republicans have an open Presidential Primary in 2024, and the Senate is packed with hyper-ambitious and self-confident politicians, many with national followings and barely concealed presidential aspirations. “This cycle is shaping up to be very different from every cycle since 2000, where it seemed half the Senate was campaigning for President,” said Alex Conant, who worked for Rubio in his Senate office and then his 2016 presidential campaign.

“DeSantis leads Trump by wide margin in California as Primary race starts, poll finds” via Seema Mehta of The Los Angeles Times — DeSantis has surged to a lead among California Republicans over Trump for the party’s 2024 presidential nomination, a poll released Friday found. About 37% of GOP voters backed DeSantis, while 29% preferred Trump. Other hopefuls trailed far behind, with none receiving more than 7% in the poll. DeSantis has taken a particularly strong lead among Republican voters with a college degree, who back him by more than 2 to 1 over Trump.

“J.B. Pritzker will do what it takes to keep both DeSantis and Trump out of the White House” via Laura Davison and Shruti Singh of Bloomberg — Illinois Gov. Pritzker said he’s willing to spend what it takes in the next election to help Biden keep his job and keep Republicans like DeSantis and Trump out of the White House. “It’s very important to me that we elect a Democratic president and that we make sure to keep DeSantis, Trump and the retrograde views that they carry out of the White House,” Pritzker, a longtime Democratic donor, said. “I’ll continue to support Democrats in the best way I can to help them get elected.”

“Miami’s holding a Special Election for a new District 2 Commissioner. Why on Monday?” via Joey Flechas of the Miami Herald — Voters from Coconut Grove up to Morningside will be electing a new District 2 Commissioner on Monday, which probably sounds weird. A combination of politicians’ decisions and long-standing city rules led to the unusual Monday election. First, former District 2 Commissioner Ken Russell resigned on Dec. 29, a few days before he was lawfully required to leave office. He ran for Congress last year, and state law required him to vacate his City Commission seat 10 months before the end of his second four-year term.

“Two races left on Coral Gables ballot after Mayor Vince Lago wins re-election unopposed” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Lago is coasting into a second two-year term as Coral Gables Mayor after no one filed to run against him. That leaves just two races on the ballot for the city’s biennial election. Lago secured re-election Friday, the last day candidates seeking public office could qualify for the April 11 election. Two seats on the Coral Gables City Commission are still up for grabs. Lago had a sizable war chest by the deadline. He raised nearly $82,000 through his campaign account since filing to run for re-election in late 2021, plus $809,000 through his political committee, Coral Gables First. Friends of the Gables, a PC supporting Lago, amassed another $127,000 over the same period. The three funding sources held more than $876,000 combined as of Feb. 14.

“Should extra millions from Surfside settlement go to memorial or victims? A judge decided” via Jay Weaver and Linda Robertson of the Miami Herald — A Miami-Dade judge faced a Solomonic choice: Should he donate $3 million in “excess funds” from the legal settlement in the collapse of a Surfside condominium tower to a memorial honoring the 98 people who died? Or should he give that money to their families and other survivors of the tragedy? On Friday, Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman chose the latter solution, saying it was “their money” and “their choice.” “The victims can decide what to do with their money,” Hanzman said. “I don’t think it’s something the court should be involved in.”

“Broward blinks and tries to avoid ‘poking the bear’” via Steve Bousquet of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Broward Commissioner Nan Rich proposed a resolution this week defending academic freedom in Florida and opposing all efforts to “erode or diminish” it. “You cannot remain silent,” she told Commissioners. Quoting the Auschwitz concentration camp survivor Elie Wiesel, she said: “We must always take sides. Neutrality helps the oppressor.” There’s no question that many constituents agree with Rich on the grave threats to academic freedom from DeSantis and lawmakers. “We’re seeing a very fearful time,” said Michael Rajner, Chair of the county Human Rights Board, who supported Rich’s actions.

“A battle in Tamarac between medical pot and little tots” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial board — Tamarac officials have voted 4 to 1 to approve a fifth dispensary, and this one was controversial because of where it’s going — a few doors from a preschool. Only Mayor Michelle Gomez voted no. In this case, it was the right vote. The location is a strip mall near the corner of Commercial Boulevard and Rock Island Road called Sabal Palm Plaza. It’s home to a tattoo parlor, Chinese restaurant, smoke shop and Little Crayons Preschool. However, the child care center director, Sasha Miracola, testified in support of the pot dispensary at a hearing Wednesday, arguing in effect that it would improve the neighborhood.

“Officials condemn antisemitic flyers handed out in Lake Nona neighborhood Sunday” via Natalia Jaramillo of the Orlando Sentinel — Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith condemned antisemitic flyers handed out Sunday inside a Lake Nona neighborhood, the police department said. A group of people handed out antisemitic flyers inside Lake Nona’s Laureate Park neighborhood. OPD said officers were dispatched to the scene, but no arrests have been made at this time. “The Orlando Police Department is aware of the antisemitic activity that took place in Laureate Park today,” Smith said in a statement. “Our Officers responded and consulted with legal regarding any enforcement action.” Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer also tweeted a statement calling the act “hatred” and “gross.” He added, “I want our city’s Jewish community to know that Orlando stands with you in solidarity against antisemitism and all hate.”

“‘Wheel of Fugitive’ suit: Wayne Ivey can say whatever he wants, even if ‘false or malicious,’ lawyers say” via Eric Rogers of Florida Today — Attorneys defending Brevard County Sheriff Ivey against a defamation suit over his popular “Wheel of Fugitive” show argue the Sheriff is allowed to say whatever he wants, however he wants, in the course of his duties — even if it’s “false or malicious,” according to a recent court filing. “(A) sheriff is absolutely immune from a suit for defamation if he chooses to make public statements accusing a community member of committing a crime, even if those statements are alleged to be false or malicious,” attorneys wrote. David Austin Gay is suing Ivey and the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office after he was falsely included in four episodes of “Wheel of Fugitive” in 2021 while he was either already in jail or legally released from custody.

“Florida health officials warn of toxic algae in Lake Washington” via Jim Waymer of Florida Today — Visitors to Lake Washington should not drink, swim, wade, boat, eat fish from the lake or let pets sip the water. The Florida Department of Health in Brevard issued an alert late Friday for the presence of harmful blue-green algae toxins in Lake Washington. The alert was in response to a lake water sample taken on Feb. 20 by the St. Johns River Water Management District. Lake Washington is the main source of drinking water for more than 170,000 people served by the city of Melbourne’s water system. But health officials have said in the past that when levels of the algae toxin are at trace levels there’s no risk to water customers. The health department did not issue any notice regarding the city’s drinking water.

“Florida Tech reinstates men’s rowing amid Title IX lawsuit, looks to hire head coach” via Rick Neale of Florida Today — The Florida Institute of Technology men’s rowing team is back as a varsity sport after an eight-month hiatus — and the university is now searching for interim and permanent head coaches. Florida Tech had terminated the program without warning in June, demoting the squad to club status. But the Friends of FIT Rowing Association alumni group responded by filing a federal lawsuit. The rowers’ attorneys argued Florida Tech discriminated against the rowers in violation of Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, which requires universities that receive federal funding to provide equal opportunity in athletics without regard to gender. Last week, a federal judge in Orlando ordered Florida Tech to reinstate the men’s rowing team to varsity status no later than Friday.

“Port Canaveral enjoys title for world’s busiest cruise port, for now” via Richard Tribou of the Orlando Sentinel — Port Canaveral became the world’s busiest cruise port for the first time with 4,072,396 multiday passengers for the year, besting the normal No. 1 PortMiami, which only saw 3,988,094 passengers. Port Everglades came in third with 1,621,216, according to numbers released in the annual Florida Ports Council report released this week. “It’s significant because there’s always been a historical rivalry between Port Canaveral and southern ports and it’s always a friendly rivalry,” said Port Canaveral CEO Capt. John Murray. “All of the ports are doing well right now in cruising. It’s great to have the industry back. It’s an economic driver for the state of Florida. We work collectively to help each other out but there’s sometimes a little fun in the rivalry back and forth.”

“Mailers from mystery backers attack Council critics of Tampa Mayor Jane Castor” via William March of the Tampa Bay Times — In two of the more contentious Tampa City Council races in recent memory, negative attack mailers from veiled sources are going out against South Tampa district Council member Bill Carlson and citywide incumbent Lynn Hurtak. No one involved in the races is taking responsibility for the mailers, and because of their timing, information on who’s paying for them may not be clear until after the March 7 election. Bake Casper, the restaurateur challenging Carlson, denied knowing about the mailers or their origin.

—“Don DeFosset appointed to Tampa Sports Authority” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics

“TradeWinds expansion designed to benefit community” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — The expansion being proposed by NextGeneration TradeWinds promises appropriately upscale, well-designed rooms, conference space and retail shops along St. Pete Beach. But the expansion will deliver much more beyond the borders of the TradeWinds Island Resort on St. Pete Beach. The city of St. Pete Beach and the Tampa Bay area will reap benefits from this work for years to come. The benefits to the local community begin with the fact that this is a privately funded project, meaning no taxpayer dollars will be spent on the expansion. Estimates are that, when completed, the expansion will bring about $20 million in new annual tax revenue to the community.

“Rent spike in Fort Myers, Cape Coral continues to worsen” via WINK News — The year-by-year percent change in rent prices for Fort Myers and Cape Coral is the second highest in the country. Shelton Weeks is a Lucas Professor of Real Estate at FGCU. He’s been studying the rent trends throughout the country. For months, Cape Coral and Fort Myers showed the highest yearly spike in rent. In February, they fell to No. 2 with a 13.88% increase. “When you look at this from a developer’s standpoint, it’s very challenging for them to bring product to the market given our construction cost at anything other than sort of premium rents,” said Weeks. A study by FGCU shows the average rental rate is about $2,270.

“Lee County needs a tourism spending boost after Hurricane Ian. Can Spring Training deliver?” via Dan DeLuca of the Fort Myers News-Press — Major League Baseball spring training is finally back in full bloom this week, following three seasons marred by reduced game schedules and attendance limits due first to the COVID-19 pandemic and then the 2022 MLB lockout. In Lee County, baseball’s six-week preseason will take on even more economic importance this year, considering it’s the first extended tourism event since Hurricane Ian impacted the area. A 2018 study estimated the county gains an estimated $69 million in annual spending thanks to travelers attending Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins exhibition games.

“Spring Training continues as fans deal with record heat in Southwest Florida” via Andrew Shipley of Fox 4 — As Spring Training is underway, fans are experiencing record heat in Southwest Florida. With our northern friends reminding us that we’re still in winter, the warm weather is why they come to Southwest Florida. Twins Director of Florida Business Operations Mark Webb says despite near record heat, Twins fans still are ready to get out of the cold. “How can you not be excited to be in Florida this weekend,” said Webb. “We just got 20 inches of snow in Minnesota, and we have sunshine and warmth in sunny Southwest Florida.”

“Red tide continues hitting SWFL” via WINK News — An abundance of Red Tide is popping up along the Gulf Coast spanning all the way from Charlotte to Collier County. There are medium to high concentrations in almost every part of Southwest Florida. And because of the Red Tide, dead fish are washing up on the shores. Red Tide becomes more noticeable the closer you get to the gulf shore waters. It can cause people to cough but that happens intermittently.

“LeAnna Cumber fights firefighters with firefighters in Jacksonville mayoral race” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — City Council member Cumber has a new ad trumpeting support from local firefighters, a seeming response to Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce CEO Daniel Davis recently scoring the endorsement from the Jacksonville Brotherhood of Firefighters, a group of African American members of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. The ad features firefighters extolling Cumber for having visited every fire station and expressing confidence that Cumber is the one mayoral candidate who knows what it takes to “move Jacksonville forward and keep our community safe.” Cumber also appears in the 30-second spot, praising “first responders” as “our first line of defense to keep Jacksonville families safe.” The Cumber ad comes days after JBF endorsed Davis, of course, with 86% of members backing the decision.

“What Newberry election? Mayor, Commissioners cruise to re-election unopposed” via Andrew Caplan of The Gainesville Sun — The city of Newberry’s qualifying deadline ended Thursday with each incumbent — Mayor Jordan Marlowe, Commissioner Tim Marden, and Commissioner Tony Mazon — running unopposed. Marlowe has been in office since 2011 before being elected Mayor in 2017. He will enter his fourth term as Mayor. Marden, who was also recently elected to the Chair of the Alachua County Republican Party, said being unopposed is a compliment from the community that shows it appreciates the work being done. He has served the Newberry residents for about a decade. Mazon, a local UPS driver, will gear up for his second term in office later this year. He was first elected to office in 2021. He won both elections unopposed.

“Rejecting transgender labels, Catholic store’s lawsuit fights Jacksonville human rights law” via Steve Patterson of The Florida Times-Union — A Jacksonville bookstore is suing City Hall over its human rights ordinance, arguing the law violates free-speech rights by keeping employees from referring to transgender people with pronouns reflecting their sex at birth. The lawsuit in the name of the privately owned Queen of Angels Catholic Store in Mandarin also contends the ordinance interferes with the free exercise of religion guaranteed by both federal and state law. The suit asks Chief U.S. District Judge Timothy Corrigan to rule that the 2017 ordinance violates the U.S. Constitution’s First and 14th Amendments and to bar the city from citing the store, something that apparently has not happened.

“Steelfield Fire in Bay County 100% contained, no structures damaged” via Nathan Cobb of the Panama City News Herald — Though the wildfire that scorched a region of Bay County this week still is smoldering, officials say it is now 100% contained. Dubbed the Steelfield Fire, the blaze was first reported about noon Monday, according to Mike Mathis, center manager for the Florida Forest Service. The fire incinerated a large portion of woods off State 79 near Steel Field Road, which sits north of Panama City Beach in unincorporated Bay County. “Crews are still periodically monitoring the area. … There’s still stumps smoking and debris that’s still smoking and smoldering. Until there’s no evidence of that, we’ll continue to monitor it,” Mathis said. Mathis said the 100% containment level means crews are confident the fire will not escape their fire lines and spread to other areas.

“When will the Providence community center reopen? Neighborhood leader pushes for update” via Alaijah Brown of the Tallahassee Democrat — The Delta Kappa Omega Providence Community Service Center, which opened in September 2012 at 1908 Highland Street, has served as a landmark in the community, offering after-school mentoring and cultural programs, health fairs, and providing space for public meetings. But the center closed its doors and began virtual operations in March 2020 and has continued to host programs and events in a virtual setting. Three years later, the building remains dormant, leaving Providence Neighborhood Association President Walter McDonald III and others searching for specifics on its status, its future, and how the foundation is using Community Human Service Partnership (CHSP) funds it continues to receive. CHSP funds are granted to agencies “providing direct human services,” according to the city’s website.

“Let’s all do the DeSantis shimmy!” via David Brooks of The New York Times — There are two dominant views on Ukraine within the Republican Party. The first one, embraced by, say, Nikki Haley and Tim Scott, holds that Russia’s assault on Ukraine threatens the liberal world order. Helping the Ukrainians push back is in America’s vital national interest.

The second view, embraced by the populist wing, is that the United States has no vital national interests in Ukraine. Trump has suggested that the war will last longer if the United States continues to send aid.

DeSantis has magically cast himself in between these two positions. In the past, DeSantis was tougher on Russia than Trump was. In 2017, he noted that Putin “wants to reconstitute the Russian Empire,” and chided Trump for being too soft on Putin, saying that “you’re better off dealing with Putin by being strong.”

But this week DeSantis went on “Fox & Friends,” where great statesmen have always gone to unfurl their foreign policy doctrines, and he feinted in a Trump-like direction.

He said the war wouldn’t have happened if Biden weren’t so weak. He said he didn’t want to give the Ukrainians a “blank check” (as if anyone does). He minimized the threat Putin poses to the West, adding, “I don’t think it’s in our interests to be getting into a proxy war with China, getting involved over things like the borderlands or over Crimea.”

It was like that Richard Gere character in the musical “Chicago” — giving them the old razzle-dazzle, even if his dance steps are more plodding. It’s not clear if DeSantis is for more Ukraine aid or not. No one can quite pin him down. Tippity tap. Tappity tip.

“Ukraine war is DeSantis’ security test” via Kimberly Strassel of the Wall Street Journal — The Governor has an opportunity to contrast a bold, well-thought-out foreign policy with Trump’s opaque retreatism. It would muddy DeSantis’ ability to otherwise take a tough line on the world’s rogues, including China. It would give Biden — who is already gunning for DeSantis — an easy attack line. Policy-wise, any presidential candidate needs to campaign as if he plans to win, and DeSantis might consider the world he’d inherit should Vladimir Putin prevail. Peace through weakness never works. Peace through strength does, and there’s a huge political opening for the candidate willing to take it. Primary-goers want to know if presidential aspirants have a coherent foreign-policy vision. Trump’s position poses the GOP field’s first test. Let’s see who passes.

“Florida lawmakers are determined to shut you up” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial board — Sometimes, state lawmakers’ contempt for voters seeps out. Sometimes, it pours. In Florida, when the Legislature ignores the concerns of voters, the public has the recourse to amend the state’s constitution through a statewide vote. Rep. Rick Roth has again filed a joint resolution (HJR 129) to require 66.7% voter approval of future constitutional amendments. It cleared its first committee on a 12-6 party-line vote. The 66.7% threshold would require statewide voter approval in 2024 and putting it on the ballot requires a vote of three-fifths of the membership of the House and Senate. No other state has raised the bar to 66.7% for a citizen-initiated constitutional amendment.

“It’s time for tort reform in Florida” via Bob Ward of the Tampa Bay Times — Last week, the Gov., Senate President, and House Speaker, working together, introduced legislation that will have a tremendous positive impact on our state’s economic competitiveness and on the pocketbook of every Floridian. Florida is amid an economic boom that we could not have contemplated even 20 years ago. Thanks to steady leadership in Tallahassee by DeSantis and the Legislature, we have a business environment that is attracting employers and talent to our state who will generate economic opportunities for decades to come.

“Strengthening our resilience is key to preserving our paradise” via Ben Albritton for News-Press — Today, 35 of Florida’s 67 counties are coastal. More than 20% of properties in our state are at risk of substantial flooding. By 2050, nearly a quarter of properties will be at risk of substantial flooding. That’s why strengthening our state’s resilience is so important. It’s not enough to exercise grit and weather the storm. We must do more to prepare for what’s to come. Fortunately, the Governor and Florida Legislature are willing to run to the fight. Senate President Passidomo is providing substantial leadership and guiding our efforts to strengthen resilience in Florida. Passidomo took the initiative this term to establish a Senate Committee on Resiliency, and I am proud to serve as Chair.

“James Bond novels edited to remove racist content” via Naman Ramachandran of Variety — After the Roald Dahl text editing controversy that erupted in recent days, it is now the turn of Ian Fleming’s James Bond novels to be rewritten. A report in the U.K. newspaper The Telegraph reveals that ahead of the reissue of the Bond novels in April to mark 70 years of “Casino Royale,” the first book in the series, rights holders Ian Fleming Publications Ltd. commissioned a review by sensitive readers. Each book will carry the disclaimer, “This book was written at a time when terms and attitudes which might be considered offensive by modern readers were commonplace. A number of updates have been made in this edition while keeping as close as possible to the original text and the period in which it is set,” The Telegraph said.

“Clam believed to be 200+ years old — named ‘Aber-clam Lincoln’ — found at Alligator Point” via James Call of the Tallahassee Democrat — Aber-clam Lincoln, a quahog clam believed to be 214 years old found at Alligator Point Saturday, will be released into the Gulf of Mexico Friday, according to his caretakers at the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab in Panacea. AmeriCorps member Blaine Parker dug up the two-century-old mollusk while collecting shellfish to make chowder. Parker said it is hefty enough to make two servings and has shells large enough to use as bowls to serve it in. “We were just going to eat it, but we thought about it a while and figured it was probably pretty special. So, we didn’t want to kill it,” said Parker.

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Celebrating today is our fellow Nole Ryan Duffy of U.S. Sugar, our dear friend, former Rep. and now Pinellas Commissioner Kathleen Peters, as well as former St. Pete City Council member Bill Dudley, Logan McFaddin, our former colleague Mitch Perry, and Kathleen Rohrer.

