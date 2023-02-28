February 28, 2023
Blaise Ingoglia bill would ‘cancel’ Democratic Party
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 3/09/22-Rep. Blaise Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill, gives his farewell speech, Wednesday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

Mike WrightFebruary 28, 20234min6

'Some people want to have "uncomfortable conversations" about certain subjects.'

Sen. Blaise Ingoglia is sponsoring the “Ultimate Cancel Act,” which would eliminate all political parties that once used slavery as part of its platform.

While “Democratic Party” isn’t mentioned in the bill, Ingoglia said that’s his target.

“For years now, leftist activists have been trying to ‘cancel’ people and companies for things they have said or done in the past. This includes the removal of statues and memorials, and the renaming of buildings,” he said. “Using this standard, it would be hypocritical not to cancel the Democratic Party itself for the same reason.”

The measure (SB 1248) would switch Democratic voters to no-party voters or give them the option of choosing another party.

The Democratic Party adopted pro-slavery positions in their platforms during the conventions of 1840, 1844, 1856, 1860 and 1864, Ingoglia noted.

Indeed, the Democratic Party’s beginnings were rooted in states’ rights, including slavery. The party split during the Civil War, with Southern Democrats favoring slavery in all territories and Northern Democrats arguing it should go to a popular vote.

A century later, it was a Democratic president from the South, Lyndon Johnson, who signed the Civil Rights Act.

According to Ingoglia’s bill, the Division of Elections would decertify any political party that has “previously advocated for, or been in support of, slavery or involuntary servitude.”

Registered voters of that party would receive notices from the state that their party has been “canceled” and that they’re now no-party voters.

As for the canceled Democratic Party, it could re-register with the state so long as the name is “substantially different from the name of any other party previously registered.”

Ingoglia said Democrats should be called upon to face their past.

“Some people want to have ‘uncomfortable conversations’ about certain subjects,” he said. “Let’s have those conversations.”

Mike Wright

Mike Wright is a former reporter with the Citrus County Chronicle, where he had covered county government and politics since 1987. Mike's skills as an investigative reporter earned him first-place awards in investigative writing. Mike also helped the Chronicle win the Frances Devore Award for Public Service in 2002.

6 comments

  • Rob Desantos

    February 28, 2023 at 1:24 pm

    It’s just endless political theater for these Florida Republican hacks, with a hefty dose of First Amendment violation.

    I’m sure you’ll all be surprised to hear that Blaze Imbroglio never graduated college.

    Reply

  • SteveHC

    February 28, 2023 at 1:30 pm

    Yet another moronic waste of time and taxpayers’ money from Floridian Republicans.

    Reply

  • Republicans are literally insane

    February 28, 2023 at 1:54 pm

    One Party Rule! Just like they had in the USSR, and still have in China, and North Korea. Because Freedom!

    Reply

  • Kevin

    February 28, 2023 at 2:05 pm

    Next up: let’s ban whigs!

    Reply

  • It's Complicated

    February 28, 2023 at 2:20 pm

    Agreed that this is pure political theatre. Hope they hear it in committee, because the testimony could be entertaining.

    Reply

  • Connie Roark

    February 28, 2023 at 3:25 pm

    How do these empty headed provocateurs get in positions of power? It says something about Florida’s educational system.

    Reply

