March 1, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Kamala Harris to speak at Miami Beach climate innovation summit
Kamala Harris fires up the base over reproductive rights.

Jesse SchecknerMarch 1, 20233min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Antisemitic message distributor faces consequences in Palm Beach County court

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Rick Scott says Democrats ‘should be worried’ if Joe Biden is 2024 nominee

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 3.1.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

harris
She and entertainment star Gloria Estefan will talk climate change solutions and clean energy.

Vice President Kamala Harris will be among several high-profile speakers at a climate-focused summit on Miami Beach next week.

On March 8 — International Women’s Day — Harris will appear at Aspen Ideas: Climate, a four-day event on climate solutions, a city press note said.

Harris will join music star and actress Gloria Estefan onstage at the New World Center for a discussion on the approach to climate change and a new clean energy economy under President Joe Biden’s administration.

Harris and Estefan are among hundreds of elected leaders, famous voices and innovators taking part in the event.

Expert participants representing myriad subjects — including science, business, technology, art, education, food and journalism, among others — are confirmed.

Others include Bill Nye “the Science Guy,” climate investor Tom Steyer, Utah U.S. Rep. John Curtis, Green Squash Consulting principal Ibrahim Abdul-Matin, Goldman Sachs Head of Climate Strategy Kara Mangone, Electra CEO Sandeep Nijhawan and Meg Daly, founder and CEO of Friend of the Underline.

Aspen Ideas: Climate, now in its second year, is a co-organized event put on by Miami Beach and the Aspen Institute, a global nonprofit “committed to realizing a free, just, and equitable society.”

Registration is now open for the event, which runs March 6-9. Tickets cost $250 for a single-day pass, $500 for a four-day general pass and $1,000 for a premium pass.

There’s also a $7,500 “Patron Pass,” which includes valet parking, invitation to observe “select private roundtables” and attend VIP dinners and receptions.

The “Patron Pass” grants additional admission to a Future Leaders Climate Summit running March 3-6 that will bring together some 250 researchers, civil servants and activists aged 30 and younger, who will meet to discuss climate policy, communications, advocacy and individual action with climate and energy experts.

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDeloitte’s Future of Work Institute prioritizes human-centered skills to aid UF students entering the workforce

nextJason Brodeur wants pay-to-play blog posts about elected officials reported with the state

One comment

  • Earl Pitts American

    March 1, 2023 at 7:35 pm

    Good evening America
    Kamalla’s audience of faithfulls in Miami is hopefull for a repeat of het her “Passage of Time” speach along with her iconic hit and nationwide favorite “Big Yellow School Bus” speach.
    In addition to looking forward to several long runs of Kamalla’s cackling laughter. It would also be great if Kamalla would wow the audience with about 20 minutes of a “Gretta Thunberg” impersonation. Better make that about 30 minutes as it will surely be the highlight of “The Evening With Kamalla”.
    Oh yeah!!!!! A’int no party like a Kamalla Miami party!!!
    Thank you America,
    Earl Pitts American

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories