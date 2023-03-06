Senate committee advances removing condition for wrongfully imprisoned’s compensation

Wrongly convicted prisoners would get the compensation they are entitled to — in spite of having previous felony convictions, according to a unanimous Senate committee vote Monday.

The vote came after testimony from a man who was exonerated after spending 18 months on Death Row. Herman Lindsey was sentenced to death after a cellmate said that he had confessed a robbery and murder to him.

Senate Criminal Justice Committee voted to advance the bill (SB 382) that Republican Sen. Jennifer Bradley of Fleming Insland sponsored. It strikes out the current caveat that only those with one or less nonviolent felonies can get the $50,000 a year for every year served under an erroneous conviction.

“Sen. Bradley, you got it perfect,” Lindsey said. “I actually see now that Florida is now standing up and fighting with the victims that was caused ,,, I really appreciate all of you passing this bill instead of just saying, ‘Sorry.'”