Lauren Book: Gov. DeSantis’ agenda about anything but ‘freedom’

The “freedom agenda” might be what Gov. Ron DeSantis is calling the next 60 days’ legislative push, but it’s going to make Florida anything but free, Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book argued.
The Davie Democrat delivered a 1,000-word rebuttal to the Governor’s State of the State address in the opening of the 2023 Regular Session. She issued a call to arms against the Governor’s agenda and his cooperating supermajority of Republican lawmakers as she offered a blistering critique of their agenda that’s garnering national headlines.
“The party of supposed limited government has developed a taste for control — and with it — an aversion to accountability,” Book said, “hiding behind a brand of ‘freedom’ I don’t recognize, while the Governor amasses nearly unchecked power.”
Book did not mention DeSantis’ all-but-declared presidential bid, but nearly did after praising the state’s attributes in growth, diversity, education and environment.
“By my Democratic view, much of this has been put at risk by the divisive agenda of a Governor vying to be the most conservative in the nation,” Book said.
She argued that the state has restricted books, limited protests against the government and claimed to be pro-business while attacking business big and small — allusions to an onslaught of controversies shaping up in classrooms, Capitol spaces and DeSantis’ Disney takeover.
“That is not freedom!” Book asserted after every example.
She also evoked the state’s new limit to abortion rights.
“Forced pregnancy and birth, even in cases of rape and incest,” Book said. “That is not freedom!”
Book touched on how the state’s economy might be booming, but working people continue to struggle with the high cost of living.
“When homeowners can’t afford property health and care insurance — with no relief in sight — it’s time to ask why,” Book said, citing the elderly who can’t afford insulin and the teachers who can’t live in the communities they serve.
“This is the true State of our State — and Floridians — you — deserve better,” she said.
Book did not mention the transgender rights that are being targeted by name.
Current Republican bills would prevent school personnel from using personal pronouns that don’t correspond to a student’s gender at birth, prohibit child attendance at drag shows and punish health care providers of “gender-affirming care.”
She gave a shout out to an agenda item for each member of her caucus. Miami area Sen. Shevrin Jones is leading the fight to keep Advanced Placement African American Studies in schools, and Sen. Jason Pizzo is suing the Governor over migrant flights. Sen. Bobby Powell is fighting for clean drinking water as well.
She wrapped it up with a call to action.
“Over the next 60 days of the Legislative Session and beyond, we need freedom-loving Floridians everywhere to get engaged and stay engaged,” Book said. “To make our voices heard. And to stand up not only for our own rights and freedoms, but for those of our fellow Floridians.”
Complacency has a cost, Book declared.
“Because — make no mistake — dangerous attempts to undermine our freedoms as we know them will continue to occur if we don’t stand up and fight.”
Paul Passarelli
March 7, 2023 at 12:33 pm
“The hypocrisy runs deep in this one.” — Yoda.
I would counter that over the past 60 *YEARS* the Democrats have been systematically curbing out civil rights in the name of ‘toleration’ by bribing lo-information voters with tall tales of ‘feel-good’ legislation that has fostered dependency on government and eroded the very ideals of American Exceptionalism.
Today, 9 out of 10 people are inclined not only to exercise their own personal liberties but th hold back other they know from exercising their own freedoms. We have become institutionalized into accepting the words & actions of legislators whose singular priority is getting re-elected, rather than honoring their oaths of public service.
Here in Florida we have Governor Ron DeSantis who is taking bold strides to restore *SANITY* to governance. His Parents Bill of Rights was severely attacked by those that are literally too afraid to challenge the bureaucracy of the Public Schools. But the Florida Sunshine Statutes seems to have caused those critics to wither.
The voter’s rights acts being pushed by the GOP will require voters to present ID. How could such a simple and easily fulfilled requirement be questioned by *ANYONE* unless that have a desperate need to collect votes from *ILLEGITIMATE* sources?
The Democrats created ‘don’t say gay’ talking point os ludacris prima facie, No one ever suggested that the word gay was problematic. The bill simply prohibits public servants from exposing impressionable children to subject matter that they are undeniably too young to understand and too young to process. Human sexuality is natural, and there are aspects of it that are should be considered *deviant* because they fall way outside of biological norms. The vast majority of *children* need not be made aware of these abnormalities unless and until the flaws manifest. But considering normal sexuality doesn’t develop in the K-3 age range, the material is wholly inappropriate to be taught to those children.
Should an individual child begin to manifest actual organic sexual problems years too soon, then properly trained *physicians* are the appropriate personnel to treat the abnormality, not school teachers.
There are dozens more issues that I could address, but the Democrats talking points are like cockroaches in that as soon as one is squashed, more come out of the woodwork, and the casualty is left to dirty the floors, without regards to the mess it caused.