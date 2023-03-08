Bill Carlson trounces Blake Casper’s monied machine in Tampa City Council battle

Tampa City Council member Bill Carlson will get another four years representing constituents in District 4.

Despite a significant funding deficit, Carlson managed to eek past Caspers Company CEO Blake Casper with about 60% of the vote, with three precincts to finish counting.

The race was one of the most high-profile local contests this cycle, seen mainly as a referendum on Mayor Jane Castor. Carlson has been one of three City Council members to vote against Castor’s priorities or for items that erode her executive authority.

Casper filed for the race just hours before the qualifying deadline passed — dashing Carlson’s hopes of being re-elected without opposition.

Insiders believe Casper was a Castor recruit to challenge Carlson.

But it put a partisan spin on what is technically a nonpartisan race.

It pits a progressive Democrat in Carlson against a Republican who has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump.

Casper is the co-owner of Caspers Company, which up until recently, was the largest owner of McDonald’s franchises in Tampa, including more than 60 locations statewide. Using his vast fortune, Casper largely self-funded his campaign with $255,000 of his own money.

Casper raised, including the self-funding, more than $333,000, while Carlson raised nearly $110,000.

Despite the funding disparity, Carlson showed signs he was holding on. A recent survey from St. Pete Polls showed Carlson leading Casper by a significant margin of 17 percentage points, a strong position considering undecideds were at just 29% when the poll was taken on Feb. 28 and Mar. 1.

The other two members of the anti-Castor coalition — Lynn Hurtak and Orlando Gudes — were also on the ballot Tuesday night. With ballots still being counted, Hurtak is almost certainly headed to a runoff against former state Sen. Janet Cruz, whose daughter is Castor’s longtime partner. Gudes looks likely to lose — with just one precinct still counting, he trails challenger Gwendolyn Henderson by more than a percentage point.