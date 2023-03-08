‘Go back to Cuba’: Ron DeSantis rages after Ambassador’s Tampa trip

Gov. Ron DeSantis is outraged over the Cuban Ambassador visiting Tampa earlier this month.

“I think they should go back to Cuba where they belong,” DeSantis declared, condemning a dinner at the tony Mise en Place that included Cuban Ambassador Lianys Torres Rivera and Cuban Consul Nora Albertis Monterrey, along with various politicians from the Tampa area.

While Mise en Place is known for a “delectable variety of innovative dishes” and “creative plates in a refined space,” Florida’s Governor couldn’t stomach the state visit to the Florida peninsula.

“And so to wheel in a Cuban ambassador from a corrupt totalitarian regime, and acting like we have anything to benefit in Florida from that, no thank you,” DeSantis decried.

DeSantis condemned the Cuban regime as a “crime against humanity,” asserting that they “extinguished people’s liberties and freedom on the island of Cuba.”

“I think that the folks that have fled that regime there and their descendants, particularly in southern Florida because of that experience, have represented the beating heart of freedom in this state because they understand that it could all be taken away,” DeSantis added.

DeSantis’ outrage about the visit follows in the wake of a rage tweet from Rick Scott, his predecessor as Governor who currently is in the U.S. Senate.

“I’m furious that the ‘ambassador’ for Cuba’s illegitimate, communist regime was in Tampa last night. The evil she represents will NEVER be welcome in Florida. Joe Biden needs to wake up & condemn this NOW. It’s clear that his failed appeasement policies aren’t working.”

The Tampa Bay Times reports that the following politicians were at the restaurant: Guido Maniscalco, a member of the Tampa City Council; Karen Perez, a Hillsborough County School Board member; and Cindy Stuart, Clerk of Court and Comptroller in Hillsborough County.