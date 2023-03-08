March 8, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Wilton Simpson backs bills for farmer tax exemption card
Wilton Simpson seeks to

Wes WolfeMarch 8, 20234min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesOrlando

Report: New Disney governing board looks at hiring special counsel with ties to Reedy Creek law

HeadlinesInfluence

‘We’re not going to do business with those folks’: House panel advances anti-woke banking bill

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sixty Days for 3.8.23 — A prime-time look at the 2023 Legislative Regular Session

FLAPOL030322CH024
Farmers in the state would receive the card free.

Describing it as a national security issue, Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson is rolling out the state’s proposed new method for reducing the tax burden on its farmers.

“When we think about our food or food products, we need to think about our farmers,” Simpson said. “Any time we regulate a farmer, any time we put restrictions on the farmer, any time we’re doing anything that’s hampering the farmer — adding weight to their back — we need to think of it like that. This is a national security issue.”

The state should be working to lessen that burden, he later added.

A card to be used at retailers, the Farm TEAM (Tax Exempt Agricultural Materials) Card would take the place of having to fill out and submit a form for purchased tax-exempt agricultural materials.

“Our farmers today are clearly working very hard,” Simpson said. “They don’t have time to deal with all this red tape that we have to deal with.”

Farmers in the state would receive the card free from the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, which would have a five-year expiration date on it. Legislation to bring the idea into reality (HB 1279, SB 1164) is working its way through the committee process.

“As a country, we simply cannot afford to become more dependent on other nations for our food supply,” said Hillsborough Republican Sen. Jay Collins, sponsor of the Senate bill and Chairman of the Senate Agriculture Committee.

“Yet, as many of us know, our agricultural community has been dealing with a cavalcade of issues over the last several years, from freezing to greening to a couple of storms you might have heard about, and the hurricanes. It’s been increasingly difficult for our farmers to make a living. We’re losing farmers and agriculture year over year.”

The legislation is part of what Collins said is a three-step strategic approach to solve the issue. The goal is to stabilize, revitalize and grow the state’s agricultural community. Putting money back in the hands of farmers is part of the first step.

“Today we revitalize our commitment to the Florida farmer,” Hillsborough Republican Rep. Danny Alvarez said. “And we say we put the Florida farmer first. Our card may look small, but its impact is going to be very, very big on our state.”

Post Views: 0

Wes Wolfe

Wes Wolfe is a reporter who's worked for newspapers across the South, winning press association awards for his work in Georgia and the Carolinas. He lives in Jacksonville and previously covered state politics, environmental issues and courts for the News-Leader in Fernandina Beach. You can reach Wes at [email protected] and @WesWolfeFP. Facebook: facebook.com/wes.wolfe

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJimmy Peluso disowns dark money attack text in Jax City Council race

nextSixty Days for 3.8.23 — A prime-time look at the 2023 Legislative Regular Session

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories