Jimmy Peluso disowns dark money attack text in Jax City Council race

A Democrat running in the Jacksonville City Council District 7 race is formally rejecting a text attacking an opponent.

Jimmy Peluso repudiated a negative text sent against fellow Democrat John Phillips, which questions the Democratic bona fides of the trial lawyer and owner of the Folio Weekly newspaper.

The text, sent out by the Accountability in Government political committee this week, charges that “longtime Republican” Phillips “has a history of supporting Republicans over Democrats,” and urges recipients to “call” Phillips and ask him why.

“I just learned of a text going around about my opponent. Let me be clear: I do not condone this message and am not affiliated with this group. I have made it my goal to run a clean, above the board campaign. This is dirty politics. We may not agree, but he doesn’t deserve this,” Peluso tweeted Tuesday.

“Seriously, we have 2 weeks left and our already chaotic D7 race doesn’t need more stupid distractions. I expect folks just want us to waste our money fighting but our camps shouldn’t have to deal with more BS,” the candidate added.

The Phillips campaign isn’t buying Peluso’s response, continuing to contend Peluso is a GOP plant.

“I find Jimmy’s tweets to be insincere. He’s directly benefiting from, and friendly with, the people sending the attacks and even told his friend the attacks were coming weeks ago. Voters of Jacksonville have to take a deep look at their options and decide if they support Tim Baker and the self-proclaimed ‘misfit mafia’ or stand against them. I stand publicly against them. And expect more deceptive, irrelevant text messages to voters because I can’t be controlled by them.”

The Accountability in Government committee is chaired by William Stafford Jones, a political consultant who has worked with Data Targeting in the past.

Data Targeting’s Tim Baker is arguably the most successful political consultant in the Jacksonville market. He has previously denied any involvement in the District 7 race, however, and continues to say he has “not engaged” and “will not engage,” and would support Republican Joseph Hogan if he were voting in District 7.

The committee has been funded in the past by the Republican Party of Florida and various other committees that derive most of their funding from other committees, making tracing the funds difficult to those not involved in the operation. It is uncertain where new money may have come into the account, which had roughly $12,000 available at the end of February. March reports aren’t due until April 10.