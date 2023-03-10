Universal school choice legislation heading to the House floor

An amended version of the House’s legislation that will expand school choice to all students is advancing and will now head for the House floor.

Some Democrats on the Education Quality Subcommittee Friday voted with the majority to advance the bill.

The new version of the school choice bill (HB 1) still offers vouchers for all students, regardless of family income, but the new amendment is going to make it so that public schools can compete on a more even playing field, supporters say. It loosens some regulations regarding student transportation and teacher certification, to name a few.

Expanding school choice is considered a key priority of House Speaker Paul Renner and the Republican majority. Gov. Ron DeSantis, however, has indicated he might not be in favor of expanding it as far as current legislation, saying that wealthy parents don’t need it.

How much the expansion will cost has emerged as a sticking point.

School choice is now available to families with low to middle incomes. But the legislation would make it available to all students, including those who have never attended public school and homeschooling parents.

Democrats argue it threatens the role of public schools as a great equalizer, and that it will mean less money flowing to public schools, depending on how many parents opt for a voucher to go to a private school.

“Tiger Woods’ kids could qualify for vouchers — does that make sense? It doesn’t,” Palm Beach County Democratic Rep. Joe Casello said.

Miami area Republican Rep. Alex Rizo lauded the bill, however, saying it makes public schools more nimble and will ultimately improve them.

“Choice has allowed for public education to elevate their game,” Rizo said.

It would make all students, regardless of income, eligible for a school voucher worth an average of $8,000. It would also open the funding to children being homeschooled at that same level, even though children don’t attend a brick-and-mortar school.

The House version offers the estimate that expanding school choice to all families regardless of income will mean $210 million in new costs.

The Senate version (SB 202) still doesn’t have a specific price tag. But the Senate bill’s analysis says the bill will have a “significant negative impact on state expenditures.” How negative, though, is undetermined.

Rep. Randy Fine took on critics’ contention that private schools don’t have the same level of accountability as public schools, which have more rules on the books.

“Private schools are far more accountable than government-run schools because they are accountable to parents,” Fine said. “I do not believe that parents are going to allow their children to go year after year to a bad school.”

The issue is likely to encounter a fierce fight on the House floor, particularly over costs if the money for the vouchers comes from the same pot as the one that funds public schools. That’s what the current legislation proposes.

The Idaho Legislature backed away from the same expansion when the price tag was presented as an unknown. Estimates in Ohio are that the school choice expansion there will cost $1.1 billion. Norín Dollard, a senior policy analyst at the Florida Policy Institute, pointed out that Ohio has two-thirds of the children that Florida does.

In Arizona, where universal choice was implemented beginning this school year, the new benefit blew a hole in state expenditures.

Testimony offered showed passionate opinions on the topic.

“We’ve always been a big proponent of money following the child and we are so proud that this is one step closer to happening in Florida,” said Ryan Kennedy, a member of Florida Citizens Alliance, a Naples-based group championing conservative causes.

Melinda Stanwood, a Tallahassee mother of six children, urged lawmakers to vote the bill down — and she believes in school choice, she said.

“There is virtually no regulation for private schools or for homeschooling,” Stanwood said, identifying herself as a former private school teacher. “Private schools can teach virtually whatever they want. If they wanted to teach that the earth is flat, they could, As a homeschooling parent, I could have my kids play video games all day long if I wanted.”

“We are asking more and more of our teachers and our students in public schools year after year,” she continued. “Please don’t bankrupt our public education system.”