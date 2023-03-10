Vic Torres, Rita Harris propose DROP changes to address teacher shortage

Legislation from two Central Florida lawmakers could allow more retired teachers back in the classroom.

Sen. Vic Torres and Rep. Rita Harris have filed bills (SB 896, HB 905) that would make changes to the Deferred Retirement Option Program, or DROP. If passed, the legislation would remove any time limitations from eligibility.

This effectively would allow school personnel, including teachers and other school staff, to return to work without impacting their retirement.

“Florida is dealing with a staff shortage in their schools, and it’s not only a shortage of teachers, it’s also a shortage of support staff like bus drivers, school counselors and even school nurses and in fact, retired faculty can’t even come back to volunteer at a school,” said Harris, an Orlando Democrat.

“This bill would allow retired school staff to come back into employment and fill the staffing gap to ensure Florida students aren’t waiting on the side of the road for a bus, or not able to access a guidance counselor at school.”

The DROP program allows state employees to begin accumulating monthly Florida Retirement System benefits in a trust fund while continuing to work, but only for up to five years depending on how long the employee has worked with the state. When an employee reaches the retirement point, they can have the benefits paid out in a lump sum, rolled over into another qualified plan or a combination of both.

The legislation filed by Torres and Harris would remove the forced end date for teachers, school nurses, administrators and bus drivers when they reach the end of the DROP plan.

Torres, an Orlando Democrat, said those employees who want to work for the schools or come back after retirement should be able to do so without compromising their benefits.

“The DROP program provides options for all Florida State Retirement System employees to supplement their financial retirement benefits and plan for their final retirement employment date and these school employee personnel who are currently excluded should be able to access the same benefits as all other FRS employees,” Torres said.