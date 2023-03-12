Ron DeSantis says his kids’ ‘bubble’ is a 2024 consideration

Fox News‘ Brian Kilmeade offered Ron DeSantis a softball interview on a baseball field in Dunedin, airing Saturday night while the Governor was in Nevada.

But amid the gentle tosses were some questions that approached the level of actual news about what DeSantis is considering ahead of his seemingly inevitable run for the White House after Sine Die.

Asked if his children Madison, Mason, and Mamie were considerations before launching a run, the Governor acknowledged that the Governor’s Mansion has offered them a “bubble” in their early years of development that a run for the Presidency, and beyond, likely would change.

“Well, it’s something we think about already as Governor, because really their whole — six, four, and two — Go back, we were governor for four years. So this is what they know. We’re in a bubble now.”

“Granted, the presidency is much different, but that’s what they’ve kind of lived in. So we try to keep them grounded on it,” DeSantis said.

In the off chance he did not run in 2024, DeSantis also addressed the question of a potential run in a more far off election cycle. The answer was less than clear.

“If I thought there was a rationale for me to accomplish things on behalf of the people, it’s not about me attaining a status. I mean, I just care about the results. So it’s all substance driven, about whether I could serve or not serve in a variety of capacities.”

“But I’ll tell you, as Governor and if you’re a determined executive, you know, you can make things happen and we’ve done that in Florida. But we’ve always got a strategy for what we’re doing and we’re always working hard to advance the ball.”

DeSantis also addressed the ongoing needling by former President Donald Trump in the interview, taking the high road, albeit with a little wordplay.

“You have a record of achievement. People can call you a name, but that’s not going to trump the achievement. And so we built the astounding record of achievement. The best is yet to come. I’m defined by my accomplishments. I’m defined by leading the state, and I’m defined by having a state, which is the number one destination for Americans who are looking for a better way of life.”