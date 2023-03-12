If gun rights activists hate permitless carry bill, Chuck Brannan says lawmakers could just kill it

The lawmaker behind a controversial gun rights bill says activists demanding more risk ending the Legislative Session with a loss.

Gun rights activists published video this weekend of state Rep. Chuck Brannan in a confrontation over his permitless carry legislation (HB 543). The bill would eliminate any requirement in Florida for a permit to carry a concealed firearm.

But some Second Amendment groups say that doesn’t go far enough and want the Legislature to allow individuals to carry firearms openly in public places.

But the Macclenny Republican warned a camera-toting activist those demanding open carry may put at risk the bill moving through the Legislature.

“Maybe we just pull the whole thing,” Brannan said. “Then y’all can say, ‘Well, we pissed them off and we didn’t get nothing this year.’ How about that?”

Gun rights activist Matt Collins, who has called in committee for open carry legislation, posted the video of Brannan’s argument with an activist on YouTube. Collins said the video was provided to him anonymously. “I do not know who filmed this video or who the activist was,” he said.

Brannan did not immediately return a call for comment on Sunday.

Brannan’s bill has sparked outrage on both sides of the issue.

Moms Demand Action protested the bill this week and say permitless carry will lead to more shootings in Florida.

“Lawmakers in Florida are choosing to put politics over our safety and wellbeing,” said Isabella Ensign, a part of Moms Demand’s Action’s Florida Chapter.

But supporters of expanding gun rights say the bill falls short, especially since Gov. Ron DeSantis already signaled he will sign an open carry bill.

“If the Governor cannot get a very friendly legislature to add open carry to this bill, then how do we think he will do trying to convince Congress to act on anything if he were to become President?” Collins told a Senate committee this week.

But Brannon in the video suggested those demanding open carry could ruin the chances for permitless carry. Notably, the Florida Sheriffs Association came out in favor of the existing House bill but has not supported open carry. Senate President Kathleen Passidomo also said he does not support open carry, and has based her position on the input of law enforcement.

“Take a win, lady,” Brannon told the activist in the video. “Take a win and go to the House and say there’s always another year.”

The activist said she and others are “really just trying to protect the freedoms of Americans” and “restore the liberties.”

“Not by lying, you’re not,” Brannan replied. “You hurt the cause. You hurt Republicans. You hurt everybody. You’re not doing anybody any good.”

The activist says she believes Republicans are hurting themselves by not going farther with the bill.

“Vote for Democrats then,” Brannan said. “Who do you want to vote for?”