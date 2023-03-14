March 14, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Marco Rubio distances himself from Ron DeSantis’ new position on Ukraine
Ron DeSantis and Marco Rubio.

A.G. GancarskiMarch 14, 20234min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Bill granting unwed Florida fathers more parental rights clears first Senate stop

HeadlinesOrlando

Monique Worrell taps predecessor Aramis Ayala as Assistant State Attorney

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

DNC accuses Ron DeSantis, Donald Trump of siding with Russia over Ukraine

FLAPOL030121CH02
'Obviously, he doesn't deal with foreign policy every day as Governor.'

Florida’s senior Senator isn’t on board with the Governor’s evolving position on the war in Ukraine.

During an interview on The Hugh Hewitt Show, Marco Rubio rebutted Gov. Ron DeSantis’ skepticism about the ongoing conflict, weighing in on whether DeSantis took his antiwar position for political reasons, and whether the war is simply a “territorial dispute.”

When asked about DeSantis’ political calculus, with Hewitt suggesting DeSantis was trying “not to upset the neo-isolationist voter,” Rubio noted that Tallahassee doesn’t deal with world affairs.

“I don’t know what he’s trying to do or what the goal is. Obviously, he doesn’t deal with foreign policy every day as Governor. So I’m not sure. I can’t speak to that. I can’t compare that to something else he did or said, over the last few years because he doesn’t deal with it every day,” Rubio said.

Rubio also took issue with the assertion that the war between Russia and Ukraine is a simple “territorial dispute.”

“It’s not a territorial dispute … any more than it would be a territorial dispute if the United States decided that it wants to take over Canada or take over the Bahamas. Just because someone claims something doesn’t mean it belongs to them,” Rubio contended during Tuesday’s talk.

This read diverges from the one DeSantis provided to Fox News host Tucker Carlson Monday.

“While the U.S. has many vital national interests — securing our borders, addressing the crisis of readiness within our military, achieving energy security and independence, and checking the economic, cultural, and military power of the Chinese Communist Party — becoming further entangled in a territorial dispute between Ukraine and Russia is not one of them,” DeSantis said.

Rubio frames the Russian action toward Ukraine differently.

“This is an invasion. The Russians basically decided that we want a government in Ukraine that we have control over. And their goal was, ‘We’re going to go in, we’re going to topple their government or they’re going to abandon the country and then we’ll install a puppet through some fake election and then they’ll be in our orbit of influence,'” Rubio said.

“And so it’s not the same as two countries arguing over boundaries that were settled in some treaty 50 years ago. I mean, this is basically the Russians want Ukraine to be under their thumb,” Rubio added, noting that the issue really heated up in 2014 when Ukraine wanted to join the European Union.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDNC accuses Ron DeSantis, Donald Trump of siding with Russia over Ukraine

nextMonique Worrell taps predecessor Aramis Ayala as Assistant State Attorney

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories