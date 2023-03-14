March 14, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Lawmakers advance bill expanding Florida’s ‘parental rights’ law to pre-K through eighth grade
Demonstrators gather on the steps of the Florida Historic Capitol Museum in front of the Florida State Capitol, Monday, March 7, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. Florida House Republicans advanced a bill, dubbed by opponents as the "Don't Say Gay" bill, to forbid discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity in schools, rejecting criticism from Democrats who said the proposal demonizes LGBTQ people. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Jesse SchecknerMarch 14, 20236min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesOrlando

Not a slipper: Disney World tourist claims she bit into glass at Cinderella Castle restaurant

HeadlinesInfluence

Bill to stop auto part thievery speeds through second committee stop

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis earned more Fox News mentions than Donald Trump last week

Florida Same Sex Silencing
The proposed expansion to last year’s mesaure would ban classroom discussions of LGBTQ topics through eighth grade, among other restrictions.

A proposal to further limit acknowledgement of LGBTQ students and teachers in public schools is now moving through the House.

After roughly two hours of mostly oppositional testimony, House lawmakers advanced legislation to expand a controversial law Gov. Ron DeSantis signed last year restricting classroom instruction on gender identity and sexual preference.

The existing law, which critics labeled “Don’t Say Gay,” bans those lessons in public schools for students in kindergarten through third grade and in all grades thereafter where not “age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate.”

A bill (HB 1223) that cleared the House Choice and Innovation Subcommittee would extend the prohibition down to prekindergarten and up to eighth grade, which is several grades after most school districts mandate sexual education classes. It would also define “sex” in state education law and add restrictions to pronoun usage in classrooms and among school faculty.

The measure’s sponsor, Palm Harbor Republican Rep. Adam Anderson, called it a “very simple bill” that builds on an “existing framework.”

“The bill reinforces that instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity is best left to parents and guardians within the home,” he said.

“Most parents would agree that conversations about these topics can be necessary, but they would also agree that this should not be outsourced to the government.”

HB 1223 aims to build on last year’s legislation, which has since attracted legal challenges, apply to public and charter schools from kindergarten to eighth grade and to public, charter and private preschools.

It would also prohibit requiring public school employees, contractors and students from having to refer to others by a title or pronoun that does not align with their biological sex. The measure would establish a statewide policy for schools that sex is “an immutable biological trait and it is false to ascribe to a person a pronoun that does not correspond to such a person’s sex.”

Further, the bill would define sex as “the classification of a person as either female or male based on the organization of the body of such person for a reproductive role, as indicated by the person’s sex chromosomes, naturally occurring sex hormones, and internal and external genitalia at birth.”

The bill includes exceptions for “individuals born with a genetically or biochemically verifiable disorder of sex development.”

Every Republican member of the committee — Chair Kaylee Tuck, Vice Chair Traci Koster and Reps. Thad Altman, Carolina Amesty, Jessica Baker, Doug Bankson, Fabían Basabe, Lisa Dunkley, Alina Garcia, Stan McClain, Jenna Persons-Mulicka, Juan Carlos Porras, Spencer Roach and Paula Stark — voted for the bill.

Democratic Rep. Lisa Dunkley voted with them. All the remaining members of her party in the committee — Kevin Chambliss, Angie Nixon, Katherine Waldron and Susan Valdés — voted “no.”

GOP members of the panel also rejected an amendment from Orlando Democratic Rep. Rita Harris that would have provided exceptions to the pronoun restrictions for students whose parents submit a written request to the principal detailing how they’d like their kids to be addressed.

After the vote, which came just before 2:45 p.m., several members of the public who attended the meeting to contest the measure hurled expletives at the panel.

The bill has one more stop, the House Education and Employment Committee, before heading to a floor vote. A similar bill (SB 1320) by Jacksonville Republican Sen. Clay Yarborough awaits a hearing before the first of two committees to which it was referred this month.

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRon DeSantis earned more Fox News mentions than Donald Trump last week

nextBill to stop auto part thievery speeds through second committee stop

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories