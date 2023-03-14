Lawmakers advance bill expanding Florida’s ‘parental rights’ law to pre-K through eighth grade

A proposal to further limit acknowledgement of LGBTQ students and teachers in public schools is now moving through the House.

After roughly two hours of mostly oppositional testimony, House lawmakers advanced legislation to expand a controversial law Gov. Ron DeSantis signed last year restricting classroom instruction on gender identity and sexual preference.

The existing law, which critics labeled “Don’t Say Gay,” bans those lessons in public schools for students in kindergarten through third grade and in all grades thereafter where not “age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate.”

A bill (HB 1223) that cleared the House Choice and Innovation Subcommittee would extend the prohibition down to prekindergarten and up to eighth grade, which is several grades after most school districts mandate sexual education classes. It would also define “sex” in state education law and add restrictions to pronoun usage in classrooms and among school faculty.

The measure’s sponsor, Palm Harbor Republican Rep. Adam Anderson, called it a “very simple bill” that builds on an “existing framework.”

“The bill reinforces that instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity is best left to parents and guardians within the home,” he said.

“Most parents would agree that conversations about these topics can be necessary, but they would also agree that this should not be outsourced to the government.”

HB 1223 aims to build on last year’s legislation, which has since attracted legal challenges, apply to public and charter schools from kindergarten to eighth grade and to public, charter and private preschools.

It would also prohibit requiring public school employees, contractors and students from having to refer to others by a title or pronoun that does not align with their biological sex. The measure would establish a statewide policy for schools that sex is “an immutable biological trait and it is false to ascribe to a person a pronoun that does not correspond to such a person’s sex.”

Further, the bill would define sex as “the classification of a person as either female or male based on the organization of the body of such person for a reproductive role, as indicated by the person’s sex chromosomes, naturally occurring sex hormones, and internal and external genitalia at birth.”

The bill includes exceptions for “individuals born with a genetically or biochemically verifiable disorder of sex development.”

Every Republican member of the committee — Chair Kaylee Tuck, Vice Chair Traci Koster and Reps. Thad Altman, Carolina Amesty, Jessica Baker, Doug Bankson, Fabían Basabe, Lisa Dunkley, Alina Garcia, Stan McClain, Jenna Persons-Mulicka, Juan Carlos Porras, Spencer Roach and Paula Stark — voted for the bill.

Democratic Rep. Lisa Dunkley voted with them. All the remaining members of her party in the committee — Kevin Chambliss, Angie Nixon, Katherine Waldron and Susan Valdés — voted “no.”

GOP members of the panel also rejected an amendment from Orlando Democratic Rep. Rita Harris that would have provided exceptions to the pronoun restrictions for students whose parents submit a written request to the principal detailing how they’d like their kids to be addressed.

After the vote, which came just before 2:45 p.m., several members of the public who attended the meeting to contest the measure hurled expletives at the panel.

The bill has one more stop, the House Education and Employment Committee, before heading to a floor vote. A similar bill (SB 1320) by Jacksonville Republican Sen. Clay Yarborough awaits a hearing before the first of two committees to which it was referred this month.