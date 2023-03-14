March 14, 2023
Wayne Messam wins third term as Miramar Mayor
From Miramar to the White House: Newly re-elected Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam has launched an exploratory committee to examine a presidential campaign.

Anne Geggis

Wayne Messam
Political novice Rudy Theophin didn't mount much of a challenge.

Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam trounced a political novice Tuesday to win a third term.

With all but one precinct reporting, Messam won 90.4% percent of the vote to the 9.6% percent that Rudy Theophin garnered. The municipal elections also officially returned Alexandra Davis to City Commission Seat 4. She was unopposed.

Messam, who has a general contracting business, far outraised Theophin, who works in financial services with OneBox Funding.

Theophin raised a total of $1,600, final campaign finance reports show. Messam, however, held nearly $74,000, according to a final campaign report.

Messam, who briefly made a bid in 2020 for the Democratic nomination for President, has been leading the southwest Broward County city since 2015. He is the city’s first Black Mayor.

The Sun-Sentinel has credited him with the city’s success as a magnet for corporate headquarters.

More large corporations have their operations in Miramar than any other South Florida city, according to the Sun-Sentinel’s 2019 endorsement for Messam. Royal Caribbean Cruises, Comcast and Spirit Airlines call the city of 135,000 home.

Messam has a biography with broad appeal.

He is a first-generation American, born to Jamaican immigrants. His father works the sugarcane fields as a migrant contract worker. Messam was a member of Florida State University’s 1993 national championship football team. When he’s not on the dais, he’s working as a general contractor, running Messam Construction.

Messam’s bid to get on the 2020 Democratic presidential ticket was suspended nine months after he announced it, though, as he failed to qualify for any of the Democratic debates.

But locally, success looks easy. Like this one, his last election wasn’t much of a contest either.

Messam won a resounding 86% of the vote for his second term, soundly beating Josue LaRose, whose political career was the target of the satirical Colbert Report in 2012.

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting.

