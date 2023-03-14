March 14, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Deerfield Beach City Commissioners win second terms
Image via AP.

Anne GeggisMarch 14, 20232min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSt. Pete

Kenneth City Town Council race likely headed to recount; just 5 votes separate the top 3 finishers

South Florida

Boca voters reject four-year terms for Mayor and City Council

HeadlinesSt. Pete

Municipal races in Pinellas beaches saw a lot incumbents ousted Tuesday night

ballot box voting elections
Voters also weighed in on a proposed sale of city land.

Deerfield Beach voters returned two incumbents to second terms on the City Commission, unofficial results show.

With 1,513 voters weighing in, Commissioner Michael Hudak won re-election to a second term representing Deerfield Beach’s coastal City Commission, winning 56% of the vote to challenger Maria LoRicco’s 44%. LoRicco was a first-time candidate from New Haven, Connecticut.

Meanwhile, 1,258 voters weighed in and District 2 City Commissioner Ben Preston won his bid for re-election to a second term, taking 52% of the vote. Community activist Terry Scott and Darlene Swaffer garnered 29% and 18.5% of the vote, respectively.

Also, voters gave their approval for the sale of 3.8 acres of city-owned land for $6.5 million, with 57% approving the move.

The land has been vacant ever since the state deeded the land at Southwest 11th Way to the city. MBA Development Partners offered to pay the city $6.5 million to build a mixed-use project on the site near Interstate 95. An antiquated city charter provision requires voter approval for the sale of any city-owned land worth more than $750,000.

MBA partners has plans to build the parcel into a hub of restaurants, offices, businesses and housing.

The proposed sale won the Sun-Sentinel’s nod.

Post Views: 0

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousMunicipal races in Pinellas beaches saw a lot incumbents ousted Tuesday night

nextTarpon Springs voters OK 3 ballot questions, give green light to land purchase

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories