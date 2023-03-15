March 15, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

204 Florida municipalities receive energy efficiency grants from feds

Staff ReportsMarch 15, 20233min0

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

Pat Schroeder dies in Celebration after stroke

FederalHeadlines

Rick Scott, Byron Donalds seek tax relief for hurricane victims

FederalHeadlines

Federal government moves to stop potential banking crisis

energy-effiency-fp-
That list is likely to continue to grow.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) money keeps flowing to the Sunshine State.

Several rural counties — Dixie, Glades, Taylor, Lafayette — have been approved for millions of dollars in rebates to offset the purchase of clean school buses. And, that list is likely to continue to grow.

The latest windfall is the energy efficiency space. In total, 204 Florida municipalities across the state will receive allocations through the Energy Efficiency and Conversation Block Grant (EECBG) Program.

The overall goal of the program is to reduce total energy use, reduce emissions, and improve efficiency. Eligible activities include a wide range of potential projects related to energy efficiency and conservation. One eligible area that may garner focus in the state is weatherization.

This program is a little different than other IIJA-funded programs in that municipalities have greater flexibility in how they use the money. Community block grants like these are often awarded to community groups, businesses or even citizens. In short, municipalities have wide latitude in distributing these funds to address community needs. Interested parties should approach municipalities to seek partnerships and to discuss where monies should be spent.

Municipalities must claim their awarded funds by April 28. The process is straightforward. It’s a six-page application mostly comprised of checkboxes. Municipalities may also fill out an optional form if interested in the types of programs they’ll fund.

The final deadline to secure awarded funds is in January.

Post Views: 0

Staff Reports

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousChris Sununu slams Ron DeSantis' framing war in Ukraine as 'territorial dispute'

nextFormer lawmaker, Florida public health icon Sam Bell dies

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories