March 20, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

New FWC Commissioner played role in Gov. Ron DeSantis’ investigation of Andrew Warren

Wes WolfeMarch 20, 20234min0

Related Articles

Headlines

Committee considers putting Capitol Police on patrol in downtown Tallahassee

HeadlinesInfluence

State’s largest teachers’ union slams school choice legislation ‘checks to millionaires’

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 3.20.23

preston-farrior-jan-2023_1200xx1200-675-0-223
Farrior served as an intermediary.

A man close to Gov. Ron DeSantis who played a role in one of the top controversies in the past year with the Governor is now the newest Commissioner of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), subject to Senate confirmation.

Preston Farrior comes to the FWC after spending time as Chairman of the FWC Foundation and as a council member of the Florida Council of 100. He serves as President of Cigar City Motors and on the Board of Directors of the Bank of Tampa. 

Farrior and his brother Rex came up in the hullabaloo surrounding DeSantis’ suspension of Andrew Warren as State Attorney for Hillsborough County.

The Governor’s Office targeted Warren after he signed on to a letter pledging not to prosecute women who had an abortion, as noted in emails involving DeSantis aide and public safety czar Larry Keefe. Keffe spoke to a number of people as he researched Warren, and among them were the Farrior brothers.

In trying to elicit help from Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister, he went through Preston Farrior.

As thoroughly detailed by Jason Garcia, Chronister said that he met Farrior for lunch at an Ybor City restaurant and at the end of the meal, Farrior asked if Chronister would be OK with being on a quick call with Keefe. They later went to Farrior’s car and spoke with Keefe. 

“He said he was tasked by the governor to review all the state attorneys to determine which ones weren’t prosecuting cases, and his investigation kept leading him back to our state attorney,” Chronister said in a deposition. 

“He asked me if we had any difficulties getting cases prosecuted here. I indicated that we did. Indicated that we had already started compiling a list of cases, and I’d directed our staff to start keeping track of these cases that weren’t being prosecuted.”

Farrior received an economics degree from the University of Florida, of which he is a major supporter. Farrior Hall is named after him and his brother Rex “in grateful recognition of the generous and significant support of the University of Florida….”

Post Views: 0

Wes Wolfe

Wes Wolfe is a reporter who's worked for newspapers across the South, winning press association awards for his work in Georgia and the Carolinas. He lives in Jacksonville and previously covered state politics, environmental issues and courts for the News-Leader in Fernandina Beach. You can reach Wes at [email protected] and @WesWolfeFP. Facebook: facebook.com/wes.wolfe

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 3.20.23

nextState's largest teachers' union slams school choice legislation 'checks to millionaires'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories