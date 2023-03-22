March 21, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Chris Miller, Charles Garrison advance to runoff for Jax City Council at large Group 5 seat

Wes WolfeMarch 21, 20233min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesJax

Joe Carlucci prevails over Morgan Roberts in Jax City Council District 5

HeadlinesJax

Joyce Morgan, Jason Fischer to square off in Duval County Property Appraiser runoff

HeadlinesJax

Donna Deegan, Daniel Davis to face off in Jacksonville mayoral runoff

Jax City Council At Large Group 5 race
A crowded field is down to two.

Republican Chris Miller led all candidates with 37% of the vote Tuesday, while Charles Garrison edged out fellow Democrat Nahshon Nicks 26%-17% to make it into the runoff with Miller for the Jacksonville City Council at large Group 5 seat.

Miller, a retired Army colonel, wrangled an impressive list of endorsements going into the first round of voting, including the local police union, U.S. Rep. John Rutherford, Sheriff T.K. Waters, Jacksonville City Council President Terrance Freeman and City Council members Aaron Bowman, Jevin Carrico, Rory Diamond, Nick Howland and Randy White.

Organizational support also included the First Coast Manufacturers Association, JAXBIZ of the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, and the Northeast Florida Association of Realtors, among others. 

A military veteran and small businessman, Garrison chairs the Jacksonville Environmental Protection Board’s Water Committee, and served as secretary of the Jacksonville Housing and Community Development Commission. He also serves on the board of local nonprofit Changing Homelessness.

Independent candidate Jack Meeks put an incredible amount of money in the race compared to his opponents, spending nearly $347,000, as of the latest reports. Yet he landed in fifth place with just a 5% of the vote.

Nicks, a youth pastor, local nonprofit CEO and small business owner, came in third with 18%. His candidacy came into question when documents showed he may not be living where he said he did, which may have been a critical ding.

Rounding out the results, Republican Reginald Blount posted a fourth-place finish, drawing 13% of the vote. Libertarian Tub Rorabaugh finished last among the candidates, bringing in just 1% of the votes.

All vote totals are unofficial.

Post Views: 0

Wes Wolfe

Wes Wolfe is a reporter who's worked for newspapers across the South, winning press association awards for his work in Georgia and the Carolinas. He lives in Jacksonville and previously covered state politics, environmental issues and courts for the News-Leader in Fernandina Beach. You can reach Wes at [email protected] and @WesWolfeFP. Facebook: facebook.com/wes.wolfe

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJoe Carlucci prevails over Morgan Roberts in Jax City Council District 5

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories