March 21, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Joe Carlucci prevails over Morgan Roberts in Jax City Council District 5

Wes WolfeMarch 21, 20233min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesJax

Chris Miller, Charles Garrison advance to runoff for Jax City Council at large Group 5 seat

HeadlinesJax

Joyce Morgan, Jason Fischer to square off in Duval County Property Appraiser runoff

HeadlinesJax

Donna Deegan, Daniel Davis to face off in Jacksonville mayoral runoff

Roberts Carlucci
Carlucci posted a nearly 2-to-1 victory over fellow Republican Morgan Roberts.

When it came down to it, District 5 voters felt just fine with putting another Carlucci on Jacksonville City Council.

Joe Carlucci won with an insurmountable 64% of the vote over fellow Republican Morgan Roberts in a race that was largely defined by the Carlucci family legacy on the City Council and negative campaigning in the days just before Election Day.

Drawing endorsements from area law enforcement like the local police union, Carlucci, like other Jacksonville Republicans, staked his campaign on a law-and-order, pro-police message. The University of North Florida Public Opinion Research Lab (UNF PORL) Jax Speaks Spring Survey showed more city residents named crime as their top issue (37%) than any other subject.

Roberts sought to make it an issue that a father and son would serve on the City Council at the same time.

“But a father and son serving together on the same city council is bad business and it’s bad for Jacksonville,” Roberts said in an email to supporters. “All of us can understand the special relationship between a parent and their child. We are called to help them, guide them, lead them. I know this, because I am a mother. Under Florida’s Sunshine Law, all of those interactions would be illegal.”

Ultimately, voters decided to set aside those concerns and stick with a name they knew.

Post Views: 0

Wes Wolfe

Wes Wolfe is a reporter who's worked for newspapers across the South, winning press association awards for his work in Georgia and the Carolinas. He lives in Jacksonville and previously covered state politics, environmental issues and courts for the News-Leader in Fernandina Beach. You can reach Wes at [email protected] and @WesWolfeFP. Facebook: facebook.com/wes.wolfe

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJoyce Morgan, Jason Fischer to square off in Duval County Property Appraiser runoff

nextChris Miller, Charles Garrison advance to runoff for Jax City Council at large Group 5 seat

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories