Joe Carlucci prevails over Morgan Roberts in Jax City Council District 5

When it came down to it, District 5 voters felt just fine with putting another Carlucci on Jacksonville City Council.

Joe Carlucci won with an insurmountable 64% of the vote over fellow Republican Morgan Roberts in a race that was largely defined by the Carlucci family legacy on the City Council and negative campaigning in the days just before Election Day.

Drawing endorsements from area law enforcement like the local police union, Carlucci, like other Jacksonville Republicans, staked his campaign on a law-and-order, pro-police message. The University of North Florida Public Opinion Research Lab (UNF PORL) Jax Speaks Spring Survey showed more city residents named crime as their top issue (37%) than any other subject.

Roberts sought to make it an issue that a father and son would serve on the City Council at the same time.

“But a father and son serving together on the same city council is bad business and it’s bad for Jacksonville,” Roberts said in an email to supporters. “All of us can understand the special relationship between a parent and their child. We are called to help them, guide them, lead them. I know this, because I am a mother. Under Florida’s Sunshine Law, all of those interactions would be illegal.”

Ultimately, voters decided to set aside those concerns and stick with a name they knew.