Ron DeSantis invites Whoopi Goldberg to Florida to see ‘doggone diverse state’

Ron DeSantis has issued an invitation to Whoopi Goldberg to visit the Sunshine State

During a Thursday night interview on Newsmax, the Governor responded to comments Goldberg made on The View, in which she insisted he wasn’t ready to be President of the United States.

DeSantis told host Eric Bolling that the talk show host had a standing invitation to visit Florida, a “doggone diverse state.”

“Well, Whoopi should come to Florida,” DeSantis said. “We’re a pretty doggone diverse state here. In fact, a lot of people will say Florida is a microcosm of America.”

DeSantis delineated the state’s ethnic and geographical diversity.

“And yes, it’s not just because we have a large Hispanic population. You know, we’ve got a pretty significant African American population. We have people that moved to Florida from all across the country.”

“You go to the west coast of Florida, you got like the Midwest down there in March, in Florida. You think you’re in Wisconsin when you’re in Naples with the number of people that come down,” DeSantis said. “I don’t think there’s a place in this country that is more diverse across the board than the state of Florida.”

“So people can squawk and kind of be in their little bubble and try to, you know, further their own little narratives. But the reality is, I think Florida is doing it well and you know what people are by and large happy with the direction of the state across all these demographics.”

The Governor may have sidestepped Goldberg’s central criticism, however.

“Just because people have education, doesn’t mean they have any kind of real sense,” Whoopi said, as transcribed by The Wrap. “And the problem for me is I’ve listened to him now talk about what he’s doing for all the families and it occurred to me last night, you’re not helping families avoid anything! You have made life harder for many families.”

“Here’s the bottom line: people know what’s going on. You can hide it, you can put it down, you can do whatever, but the truth of the matter is, we have an issue in this country, and it has to do with race,” she added. “And kids are going to know it, because you are trying to hide it.”

“There are things that are going to come up that you can’t hide, that you can’t fix,” she said. “So dude, you’re not ready for America. You’re not ready for this country yet. ‘Cause you haven’t learned that we are a diverse nation! So, you can run if you want to, but I ain’t voting for you.”