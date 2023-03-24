March 23, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis invites Whoopi Goldberg to Florida to see ‘doggone diverse state’
Ron DeSantis' plan to take control of the Reedy Creek Improvement District meets union resistance.

A.G. GancarskiMarch 23, 20234min1

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

RINO Ron? Gov. DeSantis tells critics to ‘open their eyes’

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Protesting a Donald Trump indictment? Ron DeSantis leaves that ‘up to individuals’

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

‘So I never changed anything’: Ron DeSantis continues to explain Ukraine position

Ron-Desantis-Fox-News
Goldberg said the Governor wasn't presidential material on The View Thursday.

Ron DeSantis has issued an invitation to Whoopi Goldberg to visit the Sunshine State

During a Thursday night interview on Newsmax, the Governor responded to comments Goldberg made on The View, in which she insisted he wasn’t ready to be President of the United States.

DeSantis told host Eric Bolling that the talk show host had a standing invitation to visit Florida, a “doggone diverse state.”

“Well, Whoopi should come to Florida,” DeSantis said. “We’re a pretty doggone diverse state here. In fact, a lot of people will say Florida is a microcosm of America.”

DeSantis delineated the state’s ethnic and geographical diversity.

“And yes, it’s not just because we have a large Hispanic population. You know, we’ve got a pretty significant African American population. We have people that moved to Florida from all across the country.”

“You go to the west coast of Florida, you got like the Midwest down there in March, in Florida. You think you’re in Wisconsin when you’re in Naples with the number of people that come down,” DeSantis said. “I don’t think there’s a place in this country that is more diverse across the board than the state of Florida.”

“So people can squawk and kind of be in their little bubble and try to, you know, further their own little narratives. But the reality is, I think Florida is doing it well and you know what people are by and large happy with the direction of the state across all these demographics.”

The Governor may have sidestepped Goldberg’s central criticism, however.

“Just because people have education, doesn’t mean they have any kind of real sense,” Whoopi said, as transcribed by The Wrap. “And the problem for me is I’ve listened to him now talk about what he’s doing for all the families and it occurred to me last night, you’re not helping families avoid anything! You have made life harder for many families.”

“Here’s the bottom line: people know what’s going on. You can hide it, you can put it down, you can do whatever, but the truth of the matter is, we have an issue in this country, and it has to do with race,” she added. “And kids are going to know it, because you are trying to hide it.”

“There are things that are going to come up that you can’t hide, that you can’t fix,” she said. “So dude, you’re not ready for America. You’re not ready for this country yet. ‘Cause you haven’t learned that we are a diverse nation! So, you can run if you want to, but I ain’t voting for you.”

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJessica Fernandez Ibarra: Connectivity is key to Florida staying tops for business, opportunity

nextRon DeSantis has no interest in being on a ticket with Donald Trump

One comment

  • Earl Pitts American

    March 23, 2023 at 9:25 pm

    Good evening America,
    I have to cancel my contract to be Ms. W. G’s Florida escort Hot Man. My wife, the lovely Earline Pitts American, got wind of the plan and was worried I would get jungle fever. I only hope Ms. W. G. can somehow get over her disapointment in being without Earl escorting her around Florida.
    Thank you America,
    Earl Pitts American

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Audrey Gibson will not endorse Donna Deegan for Jacksonville Mayor
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more