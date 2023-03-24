March 23, 2023
Ron DeSantis has no interest in being on a ticket with Donald Trump
Without Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis takes the lead. but who knows? Image via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

A.G. Gancarski

trump desantis
'I think I'm probably more of an executive guy.'

Any residual hopes of a Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis Presidential ticket are not happening.

That’s one takeaway from a Thursday night interview on Newsmax, which the Governor granted host Eric Bolling.

Asked if he would run as Trump’s Vice Presidential pick, an unlikely scenario given the stream of invective from the former President to the Florida Governor, DeSantis answered judiciously but clearly in the negative.

“I think I’m probably more of an executive guy. I mean, I think that you want to be able to do things. That’s part of the reason I got, I got into this job is because we have action, we’re able to make things happen. And I think that’s probably what I’m best suited for,” DeSantis asserted.

The Governor didn’t warm up to the even more unlikely prospect of Trump serving as his Vice Presidential running mate.

“I think that that’s, it’s interesting, interesting speculation,” DeSantis said, before pivoting to remarks about how the “whole party, regardless of any personalities or individuals, you got to be looking at 2024 saying, you know, if the Biden regime continues and they’re able to pick up, you know, 10, 15 seats in the house and a Senate seat or two, this country is going to be in really, really bad shape, no doubt, no doubt.”

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

