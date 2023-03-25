March 25, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Harnessing the full potential of the cloud
Single white cloud in deep blue summer sky

Peter SchorschMarch 25, 20233min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

House, Senate spending plans $700M apart

Emails & Opinions

Blake Dowling: Fighting for our seniors

HeadlinesInfluence

House, Senate divided over funding for Miami Project to Cure Paralysis

Single cloud in summer sky
The cloud can increase efficiencies, cut costs and accelerate strategic priorities for Florida businesses according to a new Deloitte report.

The adoption of cloud platforms and services is growing at a rapid rate — with 45% year-over-year growth.

For many organizations, the cloud is now the default for innovation. It supports advanced cybersecurity to protect sensitive information, enables artificial intelligence and machine learning, and aids in the development of new services and products.

By implementing cloud solutions, and strategic investments in these services, organizations in Florida can boost business performance, drive outcomes, and enable breakthroughs in innovation, according to a recent report from Deloitte on the future of cloud strategy.

“Many organizations have come to realize that while moving to the cloud can double their speed and efficiency, leveraging and building on the cloud can also give them enhanced capabilities that reach 10x multiples,” Deloitte affirms.

The report surveyed 500 senior cloud decision-makers to identify how investments in cloud services are creating space for innovation goals.

Closing the cloud strategy, technology, and innovation gap” also measures the extent cloud investments also drive positive outcomes.

“Cloud investments have the potential to drive organizational strategies forward in every major outcome area,” the report says. “Yet our analysis shows most organizations are missing out because their innovation capabilities are not aligned with their strategic priorities.”

Deloitte’s report also found that leaders who see the most value from their investments in cloud-based strategies and innovations don’t necessarily spend more than others. The report sums it up succinctly: “It is not just (the) spend, but action that matters.”

Investment in strategic business priorities that align with cloud strategies will help spur innovation and help businesses in Florida succeed.

Utilizing the cloud to enable transformation — not just back-office systems — can boost the cloud’s potential impact and, therefore, an organization’s return on investment.

Read the full report at deloitte.com about how organizations can optimize the use of the cloud.

Post Views: 0

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Previous to his publishing efforts, Peter was a political consultant to dozens of congressional and state campaigns, as well as several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella. Follow Peter on Twitter @PeterSchorschFL.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousHouse, Senate spending plans $700M apart

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
First bill of 2023 Session signed: Florida has new tort law
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more