‘Think again’: Donald Trump PAC drops negative ad on Ron DeSantis

Ron DeSantis hasn’t launched his presidential campaign, but he’s already being targeted in a negative spot.

MAGA Inc., a PAC associated with former President Donald Trump, dropped a 30-second ad urging Republican voters to “think again” about the Florida Governor.

“He’s just not ready to be President,” boomed a stentorian voiceover.

The spot rehashes policy positions DeSantis took while in Congress, including some he has since recanted, such as votes to cut Medicare and Social Security. It notes that DeSantis voted to cut Social Security “three times over three years” and “voted to cut Medicare two times.”

Additionally, the spot notes the Governor “voted to raise the retirement age to 70.”

“The more you learn about DeSantis, the more you see he doesn’t share our values,” the spot contends.

The ad revisits themes Trump continues to traffic, including in a recent video on Truth Social.

“They always go back to their original policy and thought and on social security, remember, Ron DeSantis strongly opposed ethanol and fought against it at every turn and he’ll do it again. They always go back to their original policy and thought and on Social Security while we’re at it, he wanted the minimum retirement age to be lifted to 70 years old, a substantial increase,” Trump added.

“He actually wanted it to even be higher than that.”

“He also voted to severely cut Medicare,” Trump added.

Earlier this week, Trump suggested that polling data, which continues to generally show Trump again gaining at DeSantis’ expense, showed a DeSantis collapse.

“They have rarely witnessed a cratering of this magnitude. His polls are going down rapidly. Maybe they should have told Ron that trying to destroy Social Security and Medicare and having voted to destroy them three times is not a good thing to do,” Trump said.