March 30, 2023
Lawyer: Donald Trump indicted; 1st ex-president charged with crime
The clock is ticking for Donald Trump.

Associated Press

221206_wn_katersky_hpMain_16x9_1600
Charges involve payments made to silence claims of an extramarital affair.

A lawyer for Donald Trump said Thursday he’s been told that the former president has been indicted in New York on charges involving payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign to silence claims of an extramarital sexual encounter.

It becomes the first ever criminal case against a former U.S. president and a jolt to Trump’s bid to retake the White House in 2024.

Joe Tacopina, a lawyer for Trump, told The Associated Press he had been told that a grand jury that had been meeting for months voted to indict Trump. The specific charges were not immediately made public.

Trump, who has denied any wrongdoing and has attacked the investigation, was expected to surrender to authorities next week, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to discuss a matter that remained under seal.

The grand jury indictment of Trump, 76, is an extraordinary development after years of investigations into his business, political and personal dealings. It is likely to galvanize critics who say Trump lied and cheated his way to the top and embolden supporters who feel the Republican is being unfairly targeted by a Democratic prosecutor.

____

Republished with permission of The Associated Press.
Associated Press

One comment

  • Bwj

    March 30, 2023 at 6:14 pm

    Maybe that’s what Ron was waiting for to happen. Although, this is probably the least worrisome case for Trump.

