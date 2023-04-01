April 1, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Indictment boosts Donald Trump fundraising

A.G. GancarskiApril 1, 20233min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesOrlando

UCF, Rosen Hotels and Orange County work together to educate tourism workers

HeadlinesInfluence

Reedy Creek ‘fix’ might have to wait, legislative leaders say

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Takeaways from Tallahassee — Who’s ready for a parade?

Trump (Large)
First-time donors are rallying to the embattled former President.

For Donald Trump, a looming federal indictment has offered a timely boost to his campaign war chest.

The Trump campaign contends that in the first 24 hours after news circulated that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg would indict him for alleged hush money payments to women seven years ago, it raised more than “$4 million in the 24 hours following” what a media release calls “unprecedented political persecution of the President, and blatant interference in the 2024 election against the leading Republican presidential candidate.”

“This incredible surge of grassroots contributions confirms that the American people see the indictment of President Trump as a disgraceful weaponization of our justice system by a George Soros-funded prosecutor,” the release continues.

As if attempting to counter a persistent narrative that many Republican voters are over the constant drama associated with Donald Trump, the release adds that “over 25% of donations came from first-time donors to the Trump Campaign, further solidifying President Trump’s status as the clear frontrunner in the Republican primary.”

“With an average contribution of only $34, President Trump’s 2024 campaign is funded by an unmatched coalition of hardworking patriots who are fed up with special interest donors like Soros spending billions of dollars to influence our elections,” the release adds.

A fundraising email from Team Trump sent out Friday night, hours ahead of the Federal Elections Commission’s quarterly deadline, highlights the rhetorical appeal.

“Since the day I came down the golden escalator and announced my campaign as a political outsider, George Soros has put a massive bull’s eye on my back. He spent $1 MILLION to elect the vicious prosecutor who just INDICTED me. Tonight is our FIRST end-of-quarter fundraising deadline. This is our chance to make Soros RUE the day he unleashed his prosecutor after a completely innocent person.”

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBlake Dowling: Robotics drives the future

nextTakeaways from Tallahassee — Who’s ready for a parade?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories