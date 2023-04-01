Shevrin Jones shreds Ron DeSantis’ position on Donald Trump indictment

A Democratic State Senator is denouncing Ron DeSantis for statements he made about Donald Trump’s indictment.

Shevrin Jones of Miami Gardens issued a statement slamming the Governor for a tweet Thursday on Trump’s legal travails, saying it’s part of a triangulation driven by White House ambitions, with a appeal to base prejudice.

“As Governor DeSantis ramps up his shadow 2024 campaign, it is no surprise he is pulling pages from the Trump playbook and blatantly pandering for the insurrection vote. The Governor is once again stirring the pot with antisemitic rhetoric and actively undermining our judicial process and institutions, all in the name of personal political gain,” Jones said.

The “antisemitic rhetoric” accusation stems from the Governor’s focus on “George Soros funded prosecutors” in the original tweet, which recurs in the other two on-record statements on the former President’s legal issues. Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried has made similar points to Jones’ argument.

“The Soros-backed Manhattan District Attorney has consistently bent the law to downgrade felonies and to excuse criminal misconduct. Yet, now he is stretching the law to target a political opponent. Florida will not assist in an extradition request given the questionable circumstances at issue with this Soros-backed Manhattan prosecutor and his political agenda,” DeSantis tweeted Thursday.

In remarks in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, the Governor sounded similar themes.

“And I can tell you this: these Soros DAs are a menace to society, a menace to the rule of law,” the Governor said at the Pennsylvania Leadership Conference.

“He, like other Soros-funded prosecutors, they weaponize their office to impose a political agenda on society at the expense of the rule of law and public safety,” DeSantis contended in Panama City back in March.

Jones contends that DeSantis’ objection to politicized prosecutions is especially ironic.

“His hypocrisy knows no bounds as he shows he will target political opponents when it suits him, going so far as removing duly elected officials from their positions. DeSantis claims to be about the rule of law, but only when it suits his own ambitions — U.S. and Florida Constitution be damned.”

“Our families and communities face challenge after challenge — from the cost of housing and access to healthcare, to keeping our kids safe at school and ability to plan for retirement — and deserve solutions, not yet another politician who only cares about his own priorities and not those of the people,” the State Senator added.