April 3, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Senate passes $113.6B budget
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 3/7/23-Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, speaks during the first day of the 2023 Florida Legislative Session, Tuesday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. EDITOR’S NOTE: This image is comprised of multiple photos taken at the same moment and stitched together in photoshop to create a panorama. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

Gray RohrerApril 3, 20234min0

Related Articles

Culture WarsHeadlines

Senate passes 6-week abortion ban

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Senate, House budgets allocate millions to Florida Keys, disagree on projects, amounts

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Chuck Clemons: The era of PBMs is over. We’re putting Florida patients first.

FLAPOL030723CH047
The Senate's spending plan would be a 3% increase over the current year.

With state coffers padded with soaring revenues buffeted by inflation-juiced sales taxes, the Senate passed a budget with more money for schools, prisons, health care providers and pay raises for state workers.

“The Senate’s proposed budget is a fiscally responsible, balanced approach to making key investments in our environmental, housing, and transportation infrastructure and our clean water resources, while maintaining a historic rainy day fund that ensures we remain prepared to tackle any future challenges that may face our state,” Senate budget chief Doug Broxson of Gulf Breeze said last week.

“We are also raising per student funding to an unprecedented level as we work to provide Florida parents with a historic opportunity to direct funding for their children’s education.”

The budget (SB 2500) passed unanimously, but some Democrats asked questions about areas they see as underfunded in a spending plan with $12 billion in reserves. Sen. Lori Berman, a Lantana Democrat, asked how many people will be remaining on the Agency for Persons with Disabilities’ waitlist for services, which currently stands at more than 22,000.

Sen. Gayle Harrell, a Stuart Republican who chairs the Senate Health Care Appropriations Subcommittee, said 1,200 people with the most acute need of services will be taken off the waitlist. She also noted many of those on the waitlist aren’t in dire need of services, as many parents of children with Down syndrome will apply and be put on the waitlist once a child is born and won’t need services immediately.

“These are individuals that will be in crisis or in need of the waiver,” Harrell said.

Overall, the budget includes $19.1 billion for K-12 schools, a 5.7% increase on the current year. That represents $8,569 in per student funding, a $389 increase on the current year.

The health care portion of the budget contains $47.3 billion, including a $92.5 million increase in nursing home provider reimbursement rates and $123.8 million to boost graduate medical education slots to increase the number of doctors in the state.

“We have a shortage of physicians in this state and we want to make sure as we have an increase in citizens coming in,” Harrell said.

The budget now heads to the House, which is expected to vote out its preferred spending plan Tuesday. The chambers will engage in formal negotiations later in the Regular Session.

A final plan must be in place by May 2 to meet the constitutionally-required 72-hour “cooling off” period before lawmakers can vote on the budget to end the 60-day Session on time. The spending plan will govern the budget year that begins July 1.

Post Views: 0

Gray Rohrer

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGov. DeSantis seeks investigation into Disney World's former governing board

nextChuck Clemons: The era of PBMs is over. We’re putting Florida patients first.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more