Gov. DeSantis seeks investigation into Disney World’s former governing board

Gov. Ron DeSantis is calling for an investigation to look into the Walt Disney Company and its former governing board handicapping itself before the state took over the board.
DeSantis released a letter asking the state’s Chief Inspector General to work with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and investigate the old Reedy Creek board members.
The latest drama in the Reedy Creek situation was revealed last month when the state-appointed board said the previous board members chosen by Disney had approved long-term development agreements with Disney that limited the new board’s power.
DeSantis said the last-minute agreements were “meant to usurp the authority” of his handpicked board.
“These collusive and self–dealing arrangements aim to nullify the recently passed legislation, undercut Florida’s legislative process, and defy the will of Floridians,” DeSantis wrote in the letter.
“In addition, based on initial observations of counsel, the RCID board’s actions appear to suffer from serious legal infirmities, including, among other things, inadequate notice, lack of consideration, improper delegation of authority, and ethical violations, such as conflicts of interest and self–dealing.”
DeSantis asked the probe to look into Walt Disney Company’s role in the Reedy Creek-approved agreements, if Disney benefited from the situation and Reedy Creek correspondence, including what it said to Disney. He also wants the investigation to look into whether Reedy Creek followed “Florida civil and criminal laws and ethics requirements” and “the qualifications of Reedy Creek Improvement District’s prior Board of Supervisors and the legal validity of their actions.”
Disney, meanwhile, has defended itself.
“All agreements signed between Disney and the district were appropriate and were discussed and approved in open, noticed public forums in compliance with Florida’s Government in the Sunshine law,” the company previously said in a statement.
The state’s takeover of Disney World’s government board was retribution for Disney speaking out against the Parental Rights in Education law that’s been dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” law by critics. Previously, Disney had the power to choose its own government board members, a balance of power that DeSantis and others have called unfair.
The Legislature approved legislation in February’s Special Session that gave DeSantis the power to replace the old Reedy Creek board.
Disney and Reedy Creek officials did not immediately respond for a request for comment Monday.
3 comments
Wuncha liktaknowd
April 3, 2023 at 1:11 pm
That twat got outplayed. Period. The will of the people HAS been done
Lynda
April 3, 2023 at 1:20 pm
Way to go, Ron. which other businesses are you going to continue trying to control in the Free State of Florida?
Not content with driving away education professionals and medical personnel with your restrictive laws and threats of imprisonment for using the best practices of their professions, you have turned your eyes on big employers who surprisingly enough know how to manage their businesses better than you and your stable of fringe state employees.
I am certain you and your owned state legislature will try to fix the term limit laws as well as the “quit when you run” laws. If your agenda of restricting freedoms of speech and action for average people continues, there will be a time you are voted out of office.
Gov deSantis, you will never win over the majority of voters in the USA with your agenda.
Arm The Homeless
April 3, 2023 at 1:44 pm
So when the “letter” gets laughed at, and his hired gøøns further strike out, will he just quietly admit that he got outsmarted by a cartoon mouse?
Meatball is gonna return from his failing run for POTUS to abuse the rest of us in revenge for his self-imposed embarrassment.