March 29, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

‘Ron DeSantis just got out-negotiated by Mickey Mouse,’ Donald Trump super PAC chief says
Reedy Creek may soon be in the past.

Gabrielle RussonMarch 29, 20235min4

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Donald Trump needles Ron DeSantis’ ‘neocon rhetoric’ on Ukraine/Russia war

HeadlinesInfluence

House environmental protection package advances

FederalHeadlines

‘Dead kids can’t read’: Jared Moskowitz blasts Marjorie Taylor Greene for comments on Nashville shooting

Reedy_Creek_Sign
Disney World's state-controlled government board is gearing for a legal fight against The Mouse.

Donald Trump’s team is heating up an attack against Gov. Ron DeSantis over legislation passed reshaping Disney World’s governing district.

“President Trump wrote ‘Art of the Deal’ and brokered Middle East peace. Ron DeSantis just got out-negotiated by Mickey Mouse,” said Trump ally Taylor Budowich, following news that Disney World’s state-picked government board is anticipating a legal battle against Disney after losing some of its power.

Gov. Ron DeSantis handpicked five new board members to take over the Disney World government last month. It was payback for Disney speaking out against the controversial Parental Rights in Education law that’s been dubbed as the “Don’t Say Gay” law by critics.

But at Wednesday’s meeting, the new board members said the old board made a 30-year development agreement with Disney just before the state-controlled board took over that stripped them of much of their power.

“We’re going to have to deal with it and correct it,” said board member Brian Aungst Jr., the Orlando Sentinel reported. “It’s a subversion of the will of the voters and the Legislature and the Governor. It completely circumvents the authority of this board to govern.”

He went on to say, according to WESH, “I can’t think of a more naked attempt to circumvent the will of the voters and the will of the Florida Legislature. … That is offensive to me.”

Disney World argued it hadn’t done anything wrong in making the agreements.

“All agreements signed between Disney and the district were appropriate and were discussed and approved in open, noticed public forums in compliance with Florida’s Government in the Sunshine law,” the company said in a media statement.

DeSantis spokeswoman Taryn Fenske said the agreements could be void.

“The Executive Office of the Governor is aware of Disney’s last-ditch efforts to execute contracts just before ratifying the new law that transfers rights and authorities from the former Reedy Creek Improvement District to Disney. An initial review suggests these agreements may have significant legal infirmities that would render the contracts void as a matter of law,” she said in a statement. “We are pleased the new Governor-appointed board retained multiple financial and legal firms to conduct audits and investigate Disney’s past behavior.”

Disney World’s new government board vowed to fight Disney in court and voted to hire a conservative Washington law firm that’s been defending DeSantis’ culture war battles, the Sentinel reported.

Martin Garcia, the board’s new Chair, warned of “protracted litigation” and said he thought the case might go up to the U.S. Supreme Court, according to WESH.

The Orlando Sentinel reported the district’s attorneys said the agreement “allows Disney to build projects at the highest density and the right to sell or assign those development rights to other district landowners without the board having any say.”

It was only the second meeting of Disney World’s government since DeSantis appointed new members and the board’s name was changed from Reedy Creek Improvement District to the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District.

Post Views: 0

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousHouse environmental protection package advances

nextDonald Trump needles Ron DeSantis' 'neocon rhetoric' on Ukraine/Russia war

4 comments

  • Arm The Homeless

    March 29, 2023 at 5:32 pm

    That’s absolutely hilarious, I am sure the Disney attorneys had a lot of fun writing that up.

    It’s even more hilarious that TFG’s PAC just smacked the pudding cup from Gov. Ronny’s shaking hands

    Reply

  • Lynda

    March 29, 2023 at 5:35 pm

    Good for Disney!! They are smarter than deSantis— or at least their lawyers are. Disney knows they can out wait deSantis because he is gone as soon as he quits to run against trump in the GQP primaries. Of course deSantis will change the “must quit to run” law as soon as he can. The law kept Charlie Crist out of the 2023 House. He would have won his district in a landslide–assuming deSantis didn’t gerrymander him. What a cheat deSantis is!!

    Reply

  • Running Out of Popcorn

    March 29, 2023 at 5:41 pm

    How about that. RCID outmaneuvered DipSantis in the bright light of day while he and his grifter cronies were making more back alley deals at out expense. Now we will have the privilege of paying multiple $700/hr lawyers with taxpayer money for him to fight this to soothe his ego.

    This guy and his shadow campaign need to be pushed into the light.

    Reply

  • Laurel

    March 29, 2023 at 5:46 pm

    When did the voters get a say in any of this? No, the voters were never asked; this was solely a decision made by the governor with NO input from those he “represents” wanted or considered

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Nominations needed for INFLUENCE Magazine’s Golden Rotundas — The definitive awards for the Florida lobbying industry
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more