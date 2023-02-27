Gov. DeSantis names new Disney World government board members

New rulers have taken over Cinderella Castle.
Gov. Ron DeSantis named the five board members who will control Disney World’s government board during a press conference at Lake Buena Vista as he signed the new Reedy Creek measure. The legislation strips Disney of its ability to pick its own board members and instead gives that power to the Governor.
“Today the corporate kingdom finally comes to an end,” DeSantis said. “There’s a new Sheriff in town, and accountability will be the order of the day.”
The new board members are:
— Bridget Ziegler, a Sarasota County School Board member and one of the original founders of the advocacy group Moms for Liberty. Her husband is Christian Ziegler, who just won the race for state Chair of the Republican Party of Florida.
— Brian Aungst Jr., a Clearwater lawyer.
— Mike Sasso, a Seminole County lawyer.
— Martin Garcia, a lawyer from Tampa.
— Ron Peri, Chairman and CEO of The Gathering USA, an Orlando ministry.
The job of the five unpaid board members is to control Disney World’s government, which handles millions of dollars in contracts to build the roads, run the utilities and provide emergency services on the resort’s giant 25,000 acres.
DeSantis’ news conference became an opportunity for the Governor and others to bash Disney — from its movie contents to the theme parks’ response to the pandemic and opening after SeaWorld Orlando. DeSantis also accused Disney of not paying its fair share in taxes.
Representatives for Disney World did not immediately respond for comment Monday morning.
The bill also renames the Reedy Creek Improvement District to the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District.
Florida lawmakers went to war against Disney to punish the company for speaking out against the “Parental Rights in Education” legislation, dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” law by critics.
Republicans vowed to strip Disney World of its special taxing district. Disney can essentially control its own infrastructure without having to go to the local Central Florida municipalities for approval, like its competitors SeaWorld and Universal Orlando must do. The new bill doesn’t go so far as to dismantle Reedy Creek, but it does change the board’s selection and renames the district.
Democrats acknowledged the Reedy Creek setup gives an unfair advantage to Disney, but argued the bill swings too far in the opposite direction by giving the Governor complete control.
Some, like Rep. Anna Eskamani, also argued the bill didn’t punish Disney enough since it did not take away Disney’s long-held tax incentives.
Eskamani also unsuccessfully pushed for Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and other Central Florida elected leaders to be automatically added to the board to ensure a local voice in the process.
Back when the Walt Disney Company was looking to build a Magic Kingdom out east, Florida lawmakers offered Disney the ability to control its infrastructure by having its own government district if The Mouse came to the Sunshine State. That led to the creation of Reedy Creek from a 1967 law.
5 comments
Dr. Franklin Waters
February 27, 2023 at 10:59 am
I thought Conservatives hate big government?
This right here is about as big an overreach of government as you can get, and was clearly illegal according to the First Amendment.
But I’m pretty certain that Disney threw DeSantis into the Briar Patch over this issue. That’s why they didn’t really fight it just yet.
DeSantis will absolutely come out of other side of this looking like an idiot. Might even cost him the presidency.
Jay Smif
February 27, 2023 at 11:28 am
DeSantis’ definition of “freedom” is “you’re free to enjoy the freedoms that I personally approve of, otherwise I will use the power of Big Government to CRIMINALIZE what I think is wrong or dislike.”
It’s fascism, plain and simple.
Andrew Finn
February 27, 2023 at 11:42 am
Dictator Ron DeSatan has now proven himself as a complete and total MORON to the entire world. —- “Today the corporate kingdom finally comes to an end” declares our “Hitler Wannabe” as he (thinks) he punishes the Disney Corporation. Well, it will be a great day when “the idiot’s Governor Kingdom finally comes to an end” and this socialist clown’s reign of terror ends. And it will end, just like all the other dictators have gone into history. Too bad it won’t end today !!!!
DeSantis DeSucks
February 27, 2023 at 11:46 am
Sounds like a fun group *eye roll*
JD
February 27, 2023 at 12:05 pm
Abuse of power to punitively harm an corporation with an opposing view.
Instead of bitching about it on a forum, let’s go canvasing and pin people down how this squares with their sense of fair? Where’s that free speech from government reprisal?
If he can punish a corporation of Disney’s size for speaking their mind, what do you think he can do to the average Joe if you don’t agree with him? It will be a “Thank you sir! May I have another!”
You all were warned.