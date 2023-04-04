April 3, 2023
Lauren Book, Nikki Fried arrested in abortion right demonstration

Anne Geggis
April 3, 2023

book arrested
A crowd of about 50 to 100 protesters gathered Monday evening to protest the Senate passage that rolled back abortion rights.

Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book and Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried were among 11 reproductive rights protesters arrested and cuffed outside Tallahassee City Hall Monday night.

A spokeswoman for the group involved in the protest, Progress Florida, says the arrested protesters were seated in a circle when “15 to 20” Tallahassee police came out of City Hall and pulled protesters to their feet just after 8 p.m. They had been warned to leave an area that was barricaded earlier, said Amy Weintraub, a reproductive rights program coordinator for Progress Florida.

“It was a very peaceful protest,” said Weintraub, who said she was there as the arrests happened, but didn’t get arrested herself.

A news release from the Tallahassee police said that protesters were allowed to use the property during “normal operating hours” and told to leave. When the 11 people who had been sitting in a circle refused to leave, they were charged with trespassing.

“TPD encourages individuals exercising their First Amendment right of peaceful assembly to do so in accordance with the law,” a statement from Tallahassee police read. “TPD supports non-disruptive demonstrations and works diligently to protect and uphold the rights of citizens every day.”

Book was seen handing her jewelry over to an aide as she was being cuffed.

Palm Beach County Sen. Lori Berman was part of a group of about 50 to 100 people who were gathered in reaction to the Senate’s passage of legislation (SB 300) that bans abortion after six-weeks’ gestation, except if the pregnancy is the result of rape or sex-trafficking. A similar measure awaits its second reading in the House.

The legislation is seen as a measure similar to an outright abortion ban because it comes before many women realize they are pregnant.

Berman said she moved along upon the police warning, but said the arrests were unnecessary.

“There weren’t rioters,” Berman said. “They were not blocking any traffic. They were just sitting, holding signs and singing songs.”

The arrests spurred the condemnation of Ruth’s List Florida, an organization dedicated to getting female abortion rights politicians elected.

“The arrest of our Democratic leaders and other peaceful protestors is the latest disgraceful assault on our civil liberties,” said Christina Diamond, interim CEO of the organization. “It’s not enough for Florida Republicans to take away our bodily autonomy, now they’re trampling on our rights of free speech and assembly.”

___

Florida Politics reporter Christine Jordan Sexton contributed to this report.

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected]

  • Richard Bruce

    April 3, 2023 at 11:00 pm

    Now she can’t run for President.

