Personnel note: Mercury promotes Ashley Bauman, Scott Pollenz, Michael Womack

Global bipartisan public strategy firm Mercury is announcing a slate of promotions.

The firm is elevating Ashley Bauman to Managing Director, while Scott Pollenz and Michael Womack have been promoted to Vice Presidents of Mercury Public Affairs.

Bauman joined Mercury in 2021 as a Senior Vice President, bringing with her years of experience in public affairs and strategic communications.

As Managing Director, she will continue day-to-day client management and strategic and crisis communications for clients across the globe, as well as manage key client relationships and continue to drive growth for Mercury in the region.

Pollenz joined Mercury in 2018 and moved up to VP from his previous position as Senior Director. As Vice President, he will continue to lead client engagements and provide strategic counsel on digital strategy.

Womack, who joined Mercury in 2022, has been a key player in the growth of Mercury’s Florida team. In his new role, he will also continue to lead client engagements while taking on additional responsibilities within the firm.

“I am thrilled to see Ashley, Scott, and Michael advance in their roles at Mercury. Their leadership, dedication, and expertise have been invaluable to our team and clients, and I look forward to continuing to work alongside them as we grow and strengthen our presence across the world,” said Ashley Walker, Partner at Mercury Public Affairs in Florida.

Mercury operates in the government relations, international affairs, digital influence, public opinion research, media strategy and bipartisan grassroots mobilization spheres across the world, including all 50 U.S. states.