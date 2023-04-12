Andres Asion raises $100K in first month running for Miami Beach Commission

Andres Asion had a fruitful first month of fundraising for the Miami Beach Commission.

City records show the real estate broker and nonprofit president collected more than $102,000 in March. His gains came through a blend of personal checks and corporate contributions, mostly from the real estate and development sector.

He also added $30,000 of his own money for his currently unopposed campaign for the Group 4 seat on the City Commission.

“I’m proud to receive such strong support from the community I have called home my entire life,” he said in a statement. “As a lifelong resident of Miami Beach, I’m running because our community deserves a trusted, independent voice and a proven leader who will fight for accountability, protect our quality of life, improve public safety, and deliver on promises made.”

Of 131 donations Asion received last month, more than a third were direct donations from people ranging from $50 to $1,000. That included $1,000 from lawyer and nonprofit co-founder Aaron Resnick, the immediate past president of the Miami Beach Bar Association; and $100 from former Miami Herald publisher David Lawrence, who since 1999 has chaired The Children’s Movement of Florida.

In a statement, Resnick said Asion will “prioritize the interests of our community, hold government accountable and work tirelessly to make our city safer.”

“Andres is dedicated to putting residents first and understands that the city is only as strong as the people who call it home,” he said. “I believe he is the right choice for the Miami Beach City Commission as he is a proven leader who will ensure that our city is safe and prosperous.”

Miami Beach real estate investor Greg Mirmelli gave $10,000 to Asion through 10 companies he owns.

Five subsidiaries of Miami-based Adrian Homebuilders gave $5,000. Jeff Berkowitz, Chair and founder of Berkowitz Development Group, chipped in $2,500 through three companies registered under his name with the Florida Division of Corporations.

Asion’s March spending was light, $2,500, and exclusively covered fees from donation platform Anedot.

Until this week, Asion was competing against two other candidates to succeed term-limited Commissioner Ricky Arriola in the Group 5 seat of the City Commission. He filed paperwork Monday to switch to the Group 4 race.

The seat’s current occupant is Vice Mayor Steven Meiner, who won office in 2019 and could serve another four years before reaching term limits.

Asion has many community involvements. He has served on the Miami Beach Board of Adjustment, Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce’s Board of Governors and the Miami Beach Convention Center Advisory Board.

He’s also a two-time graduate of the Miami Beach Citizens Police Academy.

Outside the city, he is a board member of The Global Empowerment Mission and Overtown Youth Center. Ronald McDonald Charities named him as one of its “12 Good Men” at the organization’s annual event in 2013.

In 2011, he founded the Andres Asion Foundation, a nonprofit that assists children and families in need through partnerships with organizations like St. Judge’s Children’s Research Hospital, Amigos for Kids and the Overtown Youth Center.

His entry into politics came back in 1993, when he worked as an administrative assistant to former Miami Mayor Xavier Suarez.

Asion’s campaign platform prioritizes public safety, supporting responsible development in Miami Beach and improving the city’s infrastructure and resiliency to sea level rise.

The Miami Beach biennial election is on Nov. 7.

Candidates faced a Monday deadline to report all campaign finance activity through March 10.