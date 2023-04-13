April 13, 2023
Ruth’s List backs Joyce Morgan for Duval County Property Appraiser
Joyce Morgan throws her hat in the ring.

A.G. GancarskiApril 13, 20233min1

morgan ART
The Democratic group is wading into the Jacksonville General Election.

A statewide Democratic group is weighing in on the Duval County Property Appraiser’s race.

Ruth’s List Florida is backing Jacksonville City Council member Joyce Morgan in the May 16 election.

“Ruth’s List is honored to once again endorse Joyce Morgan and get behind her campaign for Duval County Property Appraiser,” said Christina Diamond, Interim CEO of Ruth’s List Florida.

“We are committed to helping women rise through the ranks of elective office in Florida, and after eight successful years on the City Council, we know Joyce is the best leader for this important office. We are excited to help her with the resources she needs to win this race,” Diamond added.

Morgan has represented City Council District 1 for two terms, territory in Arlington which the former newscaster flipped from GOP control. She was term limited this year. The seat since has been flipped back, with Ken Amaro (another former TV journalist) winning the election outright in March.

Morgan almost won the Property Appraiser’s race in March, garnering 48% of the vote against Republicans Jason Fischer (31%) and Danny Becton (22%). Because she did not get a majority, she faces a runoff against Fischer, a former State Legislator and Duval County School Board member who has been endorsed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Fischer and Morgan both have very little cash on hand. Fischer has a little more than $2,000 in his campaign account with roughly $6,000 in his Florida Trust political committee, while Morgan has roughly $6,000.

Ruth’s List is dedicated to electing Democratic pro-choice women, and the group is also backing Donna Deegan in the mayoral race.

No matter how May turns out, this is a much more competitive Property Appraiser’s race than four years ago. In 2019, Republican incumbent Jerry Holland creamed Democrat Kurt Kraft, getting 66% of the vote in March.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

One comment

