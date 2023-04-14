‘Shame on you’: Fabián Basabe, who skipped vote, blames Democratic ‘bullies’ for 6-week abortion ban

North Bay Village Republican Rep. Fabián Basabe, who skipped a vote Thursday passing a divisive measure that would cut the threshold for abortion in Florida from 15 to six weeks, wants to clarify he was for giving women twice that amount of time.
The reason the House didn’t pass a 12-week ban instead, he said, is because Democrats — who hold just 30% of the seats in either chamber — were unwilling to work with GOP lawmakers.
“I would like to make clear I am personally pro-choice up to 12 weeks with exceptions and am very concerned for the lack of respect for life — that is, of all the other lives involved in the decision to end a life,” he said in a statement shared with Florida Politics.
“The issue today is that the majority of this House, vocally pro-life, had come to the direction of the minority of this House, vocally pro-choice, to create a compromise to avoid a total abortion ban, which went against their beliefs. But after coming to each Democratic member directly, none of you were allowed to propose anything but the extreme.
“Some House Democrats were personally amenable to this opportunity, but it simply does not work with their leadership nor political agendas as a caucus. You basically want it all or nothing, and people be damned.”
He continued, “Today, I see, and everyone else does as well, that by ‘equality’ you mean all the chips on your minority side and none on the majority one. You know, this thinking might just be the reason we are, in fact, the majority. Because (no) one likes bullies.
“In arriving at this result, believe it or not, the Republican Party was the only party that has actually fought for choice. They understood that taxpayer dollars are involved and that the world we live in is bigger than their personal beliefs.
“I came to you and offered the common ground of 12 weeks with exceptions if the House was together as one and you said NO. So, thank you, Democrats, for forcing six weeks down our throats and that of an entire state! It could have been 12!”
After more than seven hours of deliberation, the Florida House voted 70-40 for the measure (SB 300), during which the chamber’s GOP supermajority uniformly rejected numerous amendments from its Democratic colleagues.
Just nine Republican lawmakers voted no in either chamber — Sens. Alexis Calatayud and Corey Simon, and Reps. Mike Caruso, Karen Gonzalez Pittman, Peggy Gossett-Seidman, Sam Killebrew, Chip LaMarca, Vicki Lopez and Rick Roth.
Ten lawmakers, including Basabe, did not vote on the bill, which upon receiving Gov. Ron DeSantis’ signature will reduce the allowable period for an abortion for the second time in less than a year and a half.
Before the March 2022 passage of HB 5, which set the current 15-week deadline with no exceptions for rape or incest, Florida granted those thinking of terminating their pregnancies up to 24 weeks.
SB 300 provides for a quarter of that time, which experts have said isn’t long enough for many women to know they’re pregnant unless they’re actively trying to conceive. The bill also allows abortion up to 15 weeks in cases of rape and incest, but not statutory rape, and up to 24 weeks if the mother’s life is at risk or there is a fetal abnormality.
Basabe said he’d spoken with representatives from Planned Parenthood who told him 12 weeks was “acceptable” when paired with the exceptions included in SB 300, which makes Thursday’s outcome even more frustrating.
“I don’t understand why it won’t work for Florida Democrats,” he said. “You did not budget, not one day, not one minute. And you had Planned Parenthood science, the data, the support, the option of respectful choice and consideration all on your side.
“I say this with a very heavy heart because I’ve gotten to know many members of the minority, and I know that we like each other. I hope that you understand. I truly believe that you are not allowed to simply be pro-choice but are only allowed to advocate for a pro-extreme ideology. It is, after all, the commodity of today.
“And for that, I shame you. Shame on you for not holding every life dear and valuable even after the majority turned a blind eye (to) your disregard of the fact that it takes two people to create a life, and you advocate for the right of only one to destroy it.
“This bill, from the start, should be about children too.”
JD
April 13, 2023 at 9:06 pm
Are you [email protected] kidding me? This bill is cruel. There’s a slew of conditions the bill ignores and makes it not only an emotional turmoil for women, but dangerous.
[email protected] the FLGOP. The cruelest people on earth.
And then to try and project and play like they are the victim?
Shameful. March on the FL capital. Block the intersections. Rise up. There is a reason all the Civil rights movements started in the South.
“It’s not the heat, it’s the stupidity”
Oscar
April 13, 2023 at 9:25 pm
Is he inaccurate, JD? Identify one thing Democrats did to scale back the gestational age requirement. Give us the amendment number and who filed it.
JD
April 13, 2023 at 9:50 pm
Yes, he is inaccurate. He’s proposing a strawman.
He could have voted no if he had any morality. Instead, he skipped the vote because he didn’t want to be alienated by his tribe and zero backbone.
And now he wants to cast blame in trying to say the Democrats didn’t do enough? They wouldn’t have had to do anything. This wasn’t a problem until the FLGOP made it one. Hypocrisy.
Why even mess with 15-week ban? Or the 24 weeks of the last 50 years?
He should point that finger at himself and his SHAMEFUL tribe of the FLGOP.
Sam
April 13, 2023 at 10:20 pm
Give us the amendment number for even just 1 amendment a Democrat filed to scaled back the 6-week ban in favor of a more liberal one? Is he correct when he says democrats refused to compromise on the timeframe?
Billy the Bamboozler McBuzzard
April 13, 2023 at 9:12 pm
Hundreds of thousands of disordered meth babies and crack babies with bad genes will be unleashed among a population already tattered by bad genetics. This hoard of criminal mutants will make conservatives lives hell on earth. Enjoy the army of psychos coming for the religious whackos that made it all possible.
Ron DeSantis Sucks
April 13, 2023 at 9:22 pm
Just like a Republican to gaslight everyone. “Look at what the Democrats are making me do!”
PH
April 13, 2023 at 9:35 pm
Just like Democrats to make the biggest soap opera out of an abortion ban instead of focusing on issues that affect honest people. Why is that, anyway? Do democrats not care about the sanctity of life or family values?
Or maybe the answer is more about their personal lives than political ones. Anyone else notice how many democrats seem to have lost their wedding rings lately?
Hmmm.
Sam
April 13, 2023 at 9:46 pm
You mean like the ones who got “arrested” a few weeks ago for some lame demonstration about abortion? They do seem to focus more on women being able to have convenient abortions than anything else. Maybe you’re onto something.
JD
April 13, 2023 at 9:56 pm
Let’s have some more deflection from the SHAMEFUL FLGOP for not only reaching into a woman’s privacy but also not having adequate allowances for stuff like PROM or ectopic in this bill.
Sam
April 13, 2023 at 10:09 pm
It’s not deflection, it’s a possible explanation
JD
April 13, 2023 at 10:16 pm
It sounds far more like a deflective assumption than an explanation.
Acid Head Ed 👍
April 13, 2023 at 9:52 pm
Publix grocery stores 2021-2022
$54 billion in sales
$14 billion in profits
only $205 million in wages.
Republicans will be the last to bring any kind of economic mobility to Florida. Even the minimum wage increases are insufficient. Republicans only shovel mountains of money to the rich and throw people in to jail for as long as humanly possible so don’t hand us that crap. They don’t address any issues worth addressing.. only banning things.🤡
Joe
April 13, 2023 at 10:28 pm
EVERYONE has noticed. A few in particular. Probably all freaking out that it won’t be so easy to hide their extracurricular activities anymore!
Seriously Stupid
April 13, 2023 at 10:39 pm
We all know who. No need to embarrass them. Then they’d know we are all talking about them in group chats during committee meetings and session when they think none of us notice their flirtatious behavior or suddenly bare left hands
Tom
April 13, 2023 at 9:23 pm
If I get some chick pregnant and don’t mean to.. and she was just a lay with little other qualities..I will have to execute this woman instead. Thanks Ron and the rich..who can still get abortions easily.
Marty Friedman
April 13, 2023 at 9:46 pm
Not a single one of the Republicans who voted down on SB 300 voted up on any of the amendments. None took the floor to explain why SB 300 should be voted down. They think their token vote is going to appease their constituents. Big deal, cowards. Not impressed. You should have just voted yes.